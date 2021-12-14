After holding their convention virtually in 2020, the township officers were anxious to meet in person this year on December 6 & 7. In-spite of weather concerns, the in-person turnout at the Bismarck Ramada was great and some that could not make the trip checked in virtually.
Those addressing the group were led off by Bill Panos the Director of NDDOT, he spoke about township funding and grant programs. Next came Joe Morrissette the Director of the ND Office of Management and Budget to speak about the status of state revenues and the likelihood of the “Prairie Dog” funding paying off for townships at the end of this biennium. Then came Justin Messner and Gerald Miller with ND Department of Emergency Services to talk about FEMA procedures in townships. Followed by Tim Horner with the Upper Great Planes Transportation Institute talking about the road needs survey currently being conducted. Filling out Monday morning was Amber Boeshans with the Livestock Alliance talking about the development of animal agriculture in North Dakota.
The second day began with Assistant Attorney General Annique M Lockard presenting on open meetings and records. Next was Linda Svihovec, research analyst with the ND Association of Counties, going over forms, budgets, and levies; hopefully taking the mystery out of the word “Mills”. Then Bryon Fuchs with ND DOT described the disaster grant program for townships that came about from SB2012. Dale Heglund, with ND Local Technical Assistance Program, gave a fast-paced talk about road soft-spot repair, narrow road blading and ag-based dust suppression. The session ended with an “Ask an Expert” Q & A session, featuring as panelists: Dale Heglund (NDLTAP); Bryon Fuchs NDDOT; Mark Verke, ND Insurance Reserve Fund; Thomas Moe, NDTOA Legal Counsel.
The NDTOA presented three awards. The first was the “Grassroots Government Leadership Award” for a Township Officer that has performed the tasks of their office in a manner above the norm with outstanding dedication and effort. This year’s awardee was Marvin Heller, the Chairman of Berthold Township in Ward County, recognized for his many years of service and his efforts during and after the flood of 2011 that left many roads and culverts damaged in the Township.
The second award was the “NDTOA Legislator of the Year”, this year the award was presented to Representative Dave Nehring who represents District 8, made up of parts of Burleigh and Mclean Counties. He was recognized for introducing or co-sponsoring several bills favorable to townships and rural citizens in general. He was also instrumental helping NDTOA support or oppose several other bills that would have impacted townships.
The third award was the “NDTOA President’s Award” which may be given to someone that is not a Township Officer but has contributed in some outstanding way to the goals of NDTOA. This year the award went, very deservingly, to Julie Ellingson of St. Anthony. Julie was at the core of a group of associations that supported the drive for township road funding in the 67th legislative session. Her artwork creating an 8.5 by 11-inch glossy handout for each member of the House of Representatives was very impressive and likely secured several votes. Julie is the Executive Vice President of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.
Re-elected were Lee Brandvold of Ryder, President; Todd Weber of Wheatland, Vice President; Al Bekkerus, Grand Forks, District 3 (Northeast); Gerald Miller, Bismarck, District 5 (South Central). Elected to District 1 (Northwest) Tom Wheeler, Ray.
Hold-over board members are: Richard Lynne, Maddock, District 2 (North Central); Leon Monke, Regent, District 4 (Southwest); Tim Geinert, Nortonville, District 6 (Southeast); Roger Olafson, Edinburg, Past President.
Each year the association which represents nearly 6,000 officers holds its convention on the first Monday and Tuesday of December.