Tioga Area Economic Development and Enel Green Power North America are hosting the fifth Annual “Drone Camp for Kids!” a STEM-certified education program.
The two-day event will instruct 80 students in grades five through 12 on drone use, safety, privacy, competitive flight and vocational opportunities. After successfully completing the two-day program students will be presented with their own personal practice drone and T-shirt identifying them as a trained "Drone Pilot."
Robot Camp sponsored by Enbridge & Creation Crate will run concurrently for students interested in assembly and programming or for students that have already attended the drone camp.
Activities for Adults/Parents/Guardians downtown include The CIA Escape & Evasion course, Chamber of Commerce Art Festival, and live music all-day downtown in the Energy & Innovation Park concluding with a street dance headlining local band, Killing Smalls.
Enroll students for each event at www.eventbright.com Only twenty seats remain.