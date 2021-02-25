A dynamic sister duo who has entertained the region for years with their act is now entertaining the nation at large as well.
Hazen singer/songwriters, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, known as Tigirlily, have the No. 1 song on iTunes in the country with their hit single, “Somebody Does.”
The sister duo has grown up walking, talking and singing together throughout the MonDak. They know each other so well, from the tips of their toes to the tops of their voices, and it gives these sisters of song an electric intimacy on the stage that is nothing less than riveting.
You can't look away when these two girls are on stage singing, so it’s really no surprise that the two, who now live in Nashville, are hitting it big on the national scene. The two have always been irresistible, whether it was a church performance, the Roosevelt County Fair, or the Williston, North Dakota Cherry Festival.
The two have been recording music professionally since 2013, and quickly built up quite a local following. They were selected as best original country band in 2015 at the North Dakota Music Awards, with best song, best video, best stage song, and the U Rock Award, which is given to a band that gives back.
The two have done a substantial amount of recording since then, as they pursue their dreams together, but they have maintained strong North Dakota ties. They were featured recently in a virtual concert in April 2020 that benefitted the Great Plains Food Bank during the pandemic.
They’ve also been performing regularly in Nashville, and they are working, of course, on more music than ever. They plan to release these songs one at a time through digital music outlets, including Spotify and iTunes.
In a 2015 interview, the duo told the Williston and Sidney Herald that they want the words of their songs to inspire audiences to think about things in a deeper way.
Among examples of this was the song Pretty Girls, which, while not one of their original songs, explores how girls are sometimes trivialized by superficial qualities like beauty.
“Pretty girls don’t blink, pretty girls don’t get hurt. They sure don’t hear the hollow echo in your words. So don’t you worry about how I feel, because after all pretty girls aren’t real,” the song says.
It was a no-brainer for the duo, Kendra said.
“It’s one of the only ones we didn’t write. The song just, when we heard it, it said so much to us. We feel like we can reach women of all ages with that song. It was a perfect fit for us.”
Another of their early tunes with a large following was the song "North Dakota," which celebrates the state and was a powerful anthem that served as an attention-getting introduction for these girls to the world.