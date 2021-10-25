Halloween is finally here! Here are some frighteningly fun activities happening around Williston this Halloweekend!
Friday, Oct. 29
• WillistonParks & Recreation District is hosting their annual Floating Pumpkin Patch from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Williston ARC. For $5, swimmers can hop into the pool and pick out their pumpkin!
• Cash Wise is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Grab your little ghosts and goblins and dress up for fun with the Cash Wise Halloween crew.
• Trails of Treats is returning to Downtown Williston from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Bring your boys and ghouls to participating businesses for candy and treats!
Saturday, October 30
• Black Magic Harley-Davidson is hosting their Harley-ween Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and enjoy food, treats, fun and games; as well as a kids costume contest!
• The All City Halloween Hunt, sponsored by the Williston Police Association, Williston Parks and Rec, CVB and Community Builders takes place at Spring Lake Park from 1 to 4 p.m. The groups will be taking free will donations of canned goods for local food pantries, as well as pet food and supplies for Mondak Animal Rescue.
After the Hunt, swing through the Mondak Animal Rescue parking lot for treats for your family and your furry friends!