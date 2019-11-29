Downtown Williston came alive with the sounds of bells on Friday night, Silver Bells that is.
Thousands lined Main Street on Friday, Nov. 29 to celebrate the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce’s 25th Annual Holiday Lights Parade, an after-Thanksgiving tradition for many in the area. More than 30 businesses and organizations took part in the parade, decking out their vehicles, trailers, trucks and equipment with hundreds, even thousands of holidays lights, ornaments and decorations.
To help celebrate the parade’s silver anniversary, this year’s theme was “Silver Bells”, with each entry sharing their own take on the theme. Braving the frigid temperatures, adults huddled in their warmest winter gear while throngs of excited children watched the lights go by, seeing many of their favorite Christmas characters and getting all manner of treats from those walking along the route.
Capping off the parade in his traditionally jolly fashion, the Big Man himself, Santa Claus, brought up the rear of the procession as he sat atop a Williston Fire Department fire truck, waving and wishing Merry Christmas to those gathered. Santa continued on to Harmon Park, where the Williston Parks and Recreation District flipped the switch and lit the park’s thousands of holiday lights.
While many stayed in the park enjoying hot chocolate and more, Santa rushed off to the James Memorial Art Center for Warm Up After Light Up, where he shared cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and posed for pictures with hundreds of adoring children.