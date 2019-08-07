Watford City is keeping summer sizzling with one of the biggest events in the region, The Best of the West Ribfest.
On Friday, Aug. 9, downtown Watford City will be transformed for the annual rib cook-off, street fair and classic car show. The day is full of great events and attractions, kicking off with the pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., put on by Boy Scout Troop 382. The street fair opens afterwards at 10 a.m., featuring games, music and fun for all ages.
As with each year, one of the main draws to Ribfest is the music, and this year’s headline concert features four time Grammy Nominee and ACM, Billboard, CMA and CMT Award winner Jog Nichols, known for such hits as “Sunny and 75,” “Tequila Makes her Clothes Fall Off” and “Brokenheartsville.” The concert begins 8 p.m. and is free to the public.
A tentative schedule of events for Ribfest is as follows:
8 to 10 a.m. Boy Scout Troop 382-Pancake Breakfast
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Best of the West Street Fair
11 a.m. Lunch Served by street vendors and teams and Team Games in the Food Court intersection
Noon to 6 p.m. Kids Zone Inflatable Games, free for children up to 12 years old. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Noon to 7 p.m. Classic Car and Truck Show
1 p.m. Team Games in the Food Court intersection
3 p.m. Team Games in the Food Court intersection
4 to 8 p.m. Ribfest VIP tents open with ribs from all teams from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
6 p.m. Ribs served
6 p.m. Live Music with the Cody Charles Band
7:45 p.m. Ribfest and Car Show awards
8 p.m. Joe Nichols concert
11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Party After Dark with Slamabama
For more information, visit www.watfordcityribfest.com or contact the Watford City Chamber at 701-570-5084.