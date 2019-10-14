Are you ready to get scared? Halloween season is in full swing, and if it’s tales of terror you’re looking for, there are three opportunities to get your spook on in the Williston area.
1. Fort Buford Cemetery Walk, Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fort Buford Historic Site
The 15th Annual Fort Buford Cemetery Walk will feature activities at both the Ft. Buford historic site and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center. The annual event brings in hundreds visitors each October to enjoy community members and volunteers from the 6th Infantry as they dress in period costumes as “ghosts,” telling the true stories of who they were and how they came to be buried at the site. The Confluence Interpretive Center will be hosting hot cocoa, coffee, hot apple cider and Halloween treats to help warm up. The Cemetery Walk is free and open to the public.
2. Ghost Stories at the Frontier Museum, Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 11 p.m.
The Frontier Museum will be hosting their annual ghost stories in Williston. The ninth annual event will feature spooky stories from around the area, told by museum board members in each of the museum’s historic buildings. The ghostly tours take about an hour, with groups spending about 10 to 15 minutes with each storyteller.. Tickets for the event $5 for adults and $3 for students at the door. Ages 6 and under are free. The Frontier Museum is located at 6330 First Ave. W.
3. A Night of Edgar Allen Poe at the James Memorial Art Center, Friday Oct. 25 from 8 to 10 p.m.
The James is hosting a night of literary horror and macabre delight, all in honor of Master of Horror, Edgar Allen Poe. Bring your favorite Poe poem, short story, or choose from a selection of spooky tales provided. Visitors are welcome to perform or simply listen and enjoy. There is no charge for entry, but donations welcome. Refreshments will be served. The James Memorial is located at 621 First Ave. W.