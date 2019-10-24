The spookiest time of year is only a week away, but there’s plenty of haunted happenings taking place before the big day!
Saturday, Oct. 26
Black Magic Harley Davidson’s Harley-Ween Party
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the dealership is giving a fun place for kids of all ages to come and show off their costumes! There will be food, games and candy, as well as a Halloween photos. The day will also have a costume contest with winners for ages birth to four, five to 10 and 11 to 15. Black Magic Harley is located north of Williston at 6611 Second Avenue West.
The LB Church Trunk or Treat
The LB Church is opening up their parking lot to the areas trick-or-treaters from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The event is open and welcome to families and kids of all ages. Stop by for some family-friendly fun and some tasty treats at 213 26th Street East in Williston.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Kids Halloween Party
Moose Lodge #239 is hosting their annual Halloween party from noon to 2 p.m. at 101 Second Street West. Take part in fun Halloween games like the cake walk, enjoy some tasty food and of course, there will be candy for all! The party is free and open to Halloween-goers of all ages.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Costumes On Ice
Lace up your skates for an evening of spooktacular skating from 6 to 8 p.m.! The Williston Parks and Recreation District is hosting Costumes On Ice, a free Halloween event at the Raymond Family Community Center. Put on your costume and take a twirl around the ice! The event is free and open to the public, but there is a limited amount of skates for rental for $2 if not bringing your own. Join your fellow ghosts and goblins for this haunted happening, kicking off the open skate season!