It’s that time of year again; when grill smoke fills the air, friends and family get together, and fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the things happening in Williston to celebrate Independence Day!
J
uly 3
The fun kicks off with TNT Fireworks and Bras for a Cause Night at the Williston Basin Speedway. Gates open at 6 p.m., with racing starting at 8p.m. Help contribute to a great cause with the annual Door Panel Auction to benefit Bras for a Cause, supporting local cancer patients and their families. After the races, sit back and watch as TNT Fireworks puts on a spectacular fireworks light show. Buy your tickets online at willistonbasinspeedway.com
July 4
The Williston ARC is hosting their annual 4th of July Party on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beat the heat with the giant slip and slide and other fun lawn games. Take in the Move and Groove dance party from 1 to 1:30 p.m., and finish the afternoon off with a visit to the popsicle stand!
It wouldn’t be July 4 without fireworks, and this year’s display is rumored to be better than ever! The Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds are hosting the July 4 Community Celebration, put on by Greg “Skippy” Cottrell and Explosive Enterprises, with help from many local sponsors. The show starts at 10:45 p.m., with music broadcast by Cherry Creek Radio. No outside fireworks or alcohol are permitted, and observers are asked to stay in their vehicles to promote social distancing. Check out www.facebook.com/Williston-4th-of-July-Community-Celebration for updates!
Fireworks are permitted within city limits on July 4 until 1 a.m. on July 5. Please be mindful of your neighbors, and enjoy your fireworks responsibly!