Setting up

Frontier Insurance Solutions owners Justin and Carrie Graham set up their booth for the Home Show in Williston in this file 2021 photo. It's almost that time again.

 Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald

This week spring will be in the air at the Raymond Family Center for sure with the Western Area Builders annual Home and Garden Show. Be the first to know all the important home and garden trends. This week spring gardening forums continue, including Field to Fork and Spring Fever. Plan your week with the region's most comprehensive calendar.

April 6

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

1 million cups, 8:30 a.m. at Young Bucks Coffee & Eatery. Presenters are from Azul Restaurant and Vass Real Estate Solution. Community welcome ot attend in person or via Facebook Live. Complimentary coffee provided.

April 8

WHS Job Fair, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Williston High School Gym. No booth fee required. For details email haley.jeannotte@willistonschools.org or call 701-572-0967 ext 11585.

Western North Dakota’s Home and Garden Show. The Western Area Builders Association will provide the latest trends and innovations for the hoome and yard at the Raymond Family Community Center.

April 9

Trinity Christian School’s annual Banquet and Auction, doors open 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. Live and silent auctions. Tickets, $30 each.

April 11

Spring Fever gardening forum, 6:30 p.m. online or at WREC. Topics include cherries, high-value crop research, and lawn care after a drought. More information online at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/spring-fever-garden-forums/.

April 13

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

T4 Tools Trades Torque Tech, April 13 & 14 at the Rough Rider Center and Watford City High School Auditorium. Sessions and demonstrations presented by industry professionals to introduce students to workforce skills, needs, training and networking opportunities in careers ranging from energy and agriculture to health and aviation. For questions, contact Kent Kellis at either kent-Ellis@bismarckschools.org or 701-426-4891 or Marilyn Kipp at NDT4T-mkipp@midco.net or 701-226-2273.

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

Good Friday

April 16

Hop into Spring Craft & Vendor Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center. Cost $5 for admission.

April 20

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 21

Business After Hours - Ryan Motors

April 22

Entertainment Inc! Presents “Chicago”, 7 p.m. nightly except Sunday April 22 through 24 and April 28 through May 1. Sundays feature a 2 p.m. Matinee. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Season tickets are $70. Get tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/5n93xjet.

April 23

Clean Williston, 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers meet at Davidson Park for supplies and light breakfast.

Kids’ Day out 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Follow on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2p8p7nt5.

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc5haacj.

April 29

Mon & Son Date night, 6 to 8 p.m. Williston ARC. Cost is $40 per couple, $10 for additional brothers. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

April 30

Daddy Daughter Dance 2022, 5 p.m. Williston ARC. $40 per couple, $10 for additional sisters. Register online at willistopnparks.com.

Ready, Set Srping! Craft and Vendor Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Center. Contact PrairieRoseEventsND@gmail.com for details.

May 1

Paddlefishing season opens in North Dakota at Confluence of Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers near Williston ND. Visit https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/paddlefish-snagging for details.

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3

Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 7

Band Day will be held, rain or shine. To sign up a float, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82e94b. The group organizign the event is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.

May 9

Chamber of Commerce Headshot Event

May 10

Williston Economic Development Open House, 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 Fourth Street east. Light refreshments, giveaways and information about STAR Fund.

May 12

Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.

Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 05. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 9

Fort Buford annual encampment

Buffalo Trail Das

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

API Golf Tournament

July 15

Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July

July 16

UMVF Food Festival

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 5

Chokecherry Festival

Aug. 6

Indian Arts Festival

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 27

Bakken X Trek 2022

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 3

Fort Union Living History Weekend

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8 Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.



