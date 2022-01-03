Competing at the ARC (copy)

Hunter Haugen competes in the 200-yard medley relay in this file 2020 photo taken at the Williston ARC. A variety of swimming and other classes are planned for the year at the region's sports and recreation center. 

 Robert Brewer • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A new year has begun, and there are lots of activities this week to start your year off right. Plan your week with our handy community calendar, the most comprehensive calendar available in the Williston community!

Jan. 5

1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Caffeinated in the Badlands Town Center with Kari Donner from The Vault and Kenzie Brown from Coyote Pups Learning Den. Join in person or via livestream on Facebook. Speakers are wanted for the 2022 series, which meets the first Wednesday of each month. Contact barbp@ci.williston.nd.us.

Jan. 7

Kids Night Out, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Williston ARC. Winter Sports Night. Cost, $15 per child ($10 for siblings). Includes activities and pizza.

Bingo Night, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at Williston ARC, ages 6 months to 9 years old. $10 per child. Questions? Email miranda@wprd.us.

Jan. 8

Little Dribblers begins, 9 a.m. Kindergarten, 10 a.m. first grade, 11 a.m. second grade on Saturdays through Jan. 29 at Williston ARC. Cost, $18 per player. Sign up at willistonparks.com.

Tennis Kids begins Saturdays, 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9 and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

Yoga & Stories, 11:15 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays starting Jan. 8 for ages 3 to 6. Cost, $18.50 per participant.

Noah’s Arc, private swim party for all children with any level of special healthcare need or assistance along with their family, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Williston ARC.

Jan. 10

Boys basketball begins, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for grades 3 and 4 and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays for grades 5 and 6 through Feb. 26. Cost, $34 per participant if registered by Dec. 26. Online at willistonparks.com.

Youth pink gloves boxing, 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the ARC starting Jan. 10 through Feb. 16 for girls ages 10 to 17. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

Tyke Swim, 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays at Williston ARC for $3 a participant, free for under 2.

Jan. 11

Me & My Buddy Move N’ Groove, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 Tuesdays at the Williston ARC. Cost, $18.50.

Jan. 14

Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, Jan. 14 at the Old Armory Theatre. Ticket information online at https://www.willistonchamber.com/annual-awards.

Jan. 20

WYP Social

Jan. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Jan. 26

Youth Soccer begins for ages 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 at noon and 11 a.m. Saturdays respectively through March 19. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 1

Lunch and Learn

Feb. 10

Business After Hours, Greystar Property Management

Feb. 19

Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 22

Coffee and Conversation

Feb. 26

Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

March 1

10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.

March 10

Business after hours, Hair Society Institute

March 24

Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.

March 26

Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center

March 29

Coffee and Conversation

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com

April 30

80s BYOB Jam

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 9

Headshot Event

May 12

Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8 Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.

Tags

Load comments