Find out more about Williston State College’s Diesel Tech, Welding and Ag programs next week at an open house. The event is going to include numerous speakers from local businesses to talk about opportunities that CTE programs have to offer.
It’s a great, free opportunity for students to explore what they want to do after high school or college. It will also be great for career changers.
Four $500 scholarships are also up for grabs during the event, so you could even get a financial pay-day on the future you’ve dreamed of just by attending the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 in the Chrighton Building on the Williston State College campus.
There's lots more great stuff happening this week in the Williston area.
April 13
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
T4 Tools Trades Torque Tech, April 13 & 14 at the Rough Rider Center and Watford City High School Auditorium. Sessions and demonstrations presented by industry professionals to introduce students to workforce skills, needs, training and networking opportunities in careers ranging from energy and agriculture to health and aviation. For questions, contact Kent Kellis at either kent-Ellis@bismarckschools.org or 701-426-4891 or Marilyn Kipp at NDT4T-mkipp@midco.net or 701-226-2273.
April 14
Good Friday
April 16
Hop into Spring Craft & Vendor Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center. Cost $5 for admission.
April 20
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extension Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 21
Business After Hours — Ryan Motors
April 22
Entertainment Inc! Presents “Chicago”, 7 p.m. nightly except Sunday April 22 through 24 and April 28 through May 1. Sundays feature a 2 p.m. Matinee. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Season tickets are $70. Get tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/5n93xjet.
April 23
Clean Williston, 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers meet at Davidson Park for supplies and light breakfast.
Kids’ Day out 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Follow on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2p8p7nt5.
April 25
Chamber membership drive
April 26
Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc5haacj.
April 29
Mon & Son Date night, 6 to 8 p.m. Williston ARC. Cost is $40 per couple, $10 for additional brothers. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
April 30
Daddy Daughter Dance 2022, 5 p.m. Williston ARC. $40 per couple, $10 for additional sisters. Register online at willistopnparks.com.
Ready, Set Spring! Craft and Vendor Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Center. Contact PrairieRoseEventsND@gmail.com for details.
May 1
Paddlefishing season opens in North Dakota at Confluence of Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers near Williston ND. Visit https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/paddlefish-snagging for details.
May 2
Teacher Appreciation
May 3
Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
May 7
Band Day will be held, rain or shine. To sign up a float, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82e94b. The group organizing the event is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.
May 9
Chamber of Commerce Headshot Event
May 10
Williston Economic Development Open House, 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 Fourth Street east. Light refreshments, giveaways and information about STAR Fund.
May 12
Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 05. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
June 4
Lemonade Day
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
July 16
Poker Run for Cancer at Black Magic Harley Davidson
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 17 – Bird & Bogey Tournament at Painted Woods Sporting Complex and the Williston Municipal Golf Course
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 9
Fort Buford annual encampment
Buffalo Trail Dash
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
API Golf Tournament
July 15
Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July
July 16
UMVF Food Festival
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Aug. 5
Chokecherry Festival
Aug. 6
Indian Arts Festival
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 13
Babe Ruth World Series
Aug. 27
Bakken X Trek 2022
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 3
Fort Union Living History Weekend
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
10th Annual BRAS for A CAUSE Bra Auction
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8 Business After Hours
Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
