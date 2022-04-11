Buck Dannar, welding instructor

Continuing Education programs at Williston State College offer a variety of lucrative career opportunities in a short timeframe. Find out more on CTE programs available on April 23 at WSC.

 Steve Woit

Find out more about Williston State College’s Diesel Tech, Welding and Ag programs next week at an open house. The event is going to include numerous speakers from local businesses to talk about opportunities that CTE programs have to offer.

It’s a great, free opportunity for students to explore what they want to do after high school or college. It will also be great for career changers.

Four $500 scholarships are also up for grabs during the event, so you could even get a financial pay-day on the future you’ve dreamed of just by attending the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 in the Chrighton Building on the Williston State College campus.

There’s lots more great stuff happening this week in the Williston area. Plan your week with the region’s most comprehensive calendar.

April 13

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

T4 Tools Trades Torque Tech, April 13 & 14 at the Rough Rider Center and Watford City High School Auditorium. Sessions and demonstrations presented by industry professionals to introduce students to workforce skills, needs, training and networking opportunities in careers ranging from energy and agriculture to health and aviation. For questions, contact Kent Kellis at either kent-Ellis@bismarckschools.org or 701-426-4891 or Marilyn Kipp at NDT4T-mkipp@midco.net or 701-226-2273.

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

Good Friday

April 16

Hop into Spring Craft & Vendor Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center. Cost $5 for admission.

April 20

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extension Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 21

Business After Hours — Ryan Motors

April 22

Entertainment Inc! Presents “Chicago”, 7 p.m. nightly except Sunday April 22 through 24 and April 28 through May 1. Sundays feature a 2 p.m. Matinee. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Season tickets are $70. Get tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/5n93xjet.

April 23

Clean Williston, 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers meet at Davidson Park for supplies and light breakfast.

Kids’ Day out 2022, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds. Follow on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/2p8p7nt5.

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc5haacj.

April 29

Mon & Son Date night, 6 to 8 p.m. Williston ARC. Cost is $40 per couple, $10 for additional brothers. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

April 30

Daddy Daughter Dance 2022, 5 p.m. Williston ARC. $40 per couple, $10 for additional sisters. Register online at willistopnparks.com.

Ready, Set Spring! Craft and Vendor Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Raymond Family Center. Contact PrairieRoseEventsND@gmail.com for details.

May 1

Paddlefishing season opens in North Dakota at Confluence of Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers near Williston ND. Visit https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/paddlefish-snagging for details.

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3

Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 7

Band Day will be held, rain or shine. To sign up a float, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82e94b. The group organizing the event is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.

May 9

Chamber of Commerce Headshot Event

May 10

Williston Economic Development Open House, 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 Fourth Street east. Light refreshments, giveaways and information about STAR Fund.

May 12

Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.

Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 05. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

July 16

Poker Run for Cancer at Black Magic Harley Davidson

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 17 – Bird & Bogey Tournament at Painted Woods Sporting Complex and the Williston Municipal Golf Course

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 9

Fort Buford annual encampment

Buffalo Trail Dash

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

API Golf Tournament

July 15

Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July

July 16

UMVF Food Festival

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 5

Chokecherry Festival

Aug. 6

Indian Arts Festival

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 13

Babe Ruth World Series

Aug. 27

Bakken X Trek 2022

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 3

Fort Union Living History Weekend

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

10th Annual BRAS for A CAUSE Bra Auction

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8 Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.



