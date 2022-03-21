Spring Garden workshop

Andrew “Handy Andy” Kuester, kneeling at left, and Williston City Forester Bruce Johnson discuss pruning of trees in this 2017 file photo of the annual spring tree workshop at Williston Research and Extension Center.

 Renée Jean • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NDAD is seeking gently used and new clothing for its Crisis Residential Unit in Williston this week. Contact ssuchy@ndad.org or call 701-774-0471 for details. NDSU's annual Spring Fever virtual seminars started this week, and our perennial Williston favorite, the Spring Tree and Garden workshop, is Saturday, March 26 at Williston Research Extension Center. 

March 23

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about sharing the harvest in your community with NDSU Associate Professor and Extension Horticulturist Esther McGinnis.. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

Budgeting seminar with Williston’s Director of Finance Hercules Cummings, noon at TRAIN ND or virtually. Contact Brittany Kilgore at brittany.kilgore@bgoilfieldservices.com or 701-421-2315.

March 24

Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Well at Williston State College. Employer registration deadline is March 17.

Free men’s health screening for ages 55 to 75 by appointment from 4 to 7 p.m. March 24 and March 31 in the Cancer Care Suite at Sidney Health Center. The event is being scheduled in conjunction with National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

March 26

Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center

Spring Tree and Garden workshop, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Williston Research Extension Center. Free workshop with cutting edge gardening information for the MonDak from NDSU experts.  Register online at https://sugeni.us/dWZP. For questions, contact Kelly Leo at  701-577-4595 OR EMAIL: kelly.leo@ndsu.edu.

March 28

Youth Volleyball, Mondays and Wednesdays through May 4. Grades 3 and 4 meet at 4 p.m. and grades 5 and 6 meet at 5:15 p.m. Early bird fee is $40 per participant. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

State Library Town Hall, 7 p.m. online at http://bit.ly/NDSLTownHall. Free and open to the public. Learn more about the resources the North Dakota State Library can provide to you and your family, from language learning courses to e-books, book club kits, mailed books and more.

March 29

Coffee and Conversation

March 30

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about developing safe food products with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Byron Chaves-Elizondo. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

March 31

Community Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Davidson Park, 11th Street West and Ninth Avenue West. Attendees receive a bag to fill with eggs that can then be exchanged for prizes. There will be photo stations, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, courtesy of Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as golden eggs every hour, which can be exchanged for bigger prizes. Questions may be sent to andreap@ci.williston.nd.us.

April 2

The Walleyes Unlimited MonDak Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center. Fish races, raffles, 50-50, walleye games, silent and live auctions, walleye supper. Auction items include power auger patio set, bbq setup, walleye art, rod and reel combos, ladies spa package raffle and more. Tickets are $60 each, $70 for couples and includes membership. Tickets are available at the door and everyone is welcome.

April 5

Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

April 6

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 8

WHS Job Fair, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Williston High School Gym. No booth fee required. For details email haley.jeannotte@willistonschools.org or call 701-572-0967 ext 11585.

Western North Dakota Home and Garden Show at Raymond Family Community Center.

April 9

Trinity Christian School’s annual Banquet and Auction, doors open 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. Live and silent auctions. Tickets, $30 each.

April 13

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

T4 Tools Trades Torque Tech, April 13 & 14 at the Rough Rider Center and Watford City High School Auditorium. Sessions and demonstrations presented by industry professionals to introduce students to workforce skills, needs, training and networking opportunities in careers ranging from energy and agriculture to health and aviation. For questions, contact Kent Kellis at either kent-Ellis@bismarckschools.org or 701-426-4891 or Marilyn Kipp at NDT4T-mkipp@midco.net or 701-226-2273.

April 20

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 21

Business After Hours - Ryan Motors

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc5haacj.

April 30

80s BYOB Jam

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3

Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 9

Headshot Event

May 12

Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 05. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prises and networking inside and outside on the patio.

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8 Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.



Tags

Load comments