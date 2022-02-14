Field to Fork logo
From the State of the State to the annual Field to Fork Webinar, a busy week is ahead. Plan your week with the region’s most comprehensive community calendar!

Feb. 16

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. First topic: Turn your balcony into a vegetable garden with with Cass County Horticulture Extension Agent Don Kinzler. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

State of the State address, 10 a.m. Feb. 16, Fargo Theatre in Fargo. The address will be livestreamed form the Governor’s office website at www.governor.nd.gov.

Feb. 17

Spring Cattle Workshop, Noon, Wildrose Fire Hall. Pre-registration required for meal online at https://tinyurl.com/2e5hbpmb.

Feb. 19

Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 22

Coffee and Conversation — cancelled

Field to Fork Webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Topic: Tips on growing a great vegetable garden with Extension Horticulturist Tom Kalb. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

Feb. 23

Beef Quality Assurance Training, 5:45 p.m. Hebron Community Center. Program begins at 6 p.m. Event is free. Certification is $10. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/27nx334h.

DEQ hearing for Secure Energy Services TENORM permits, 6 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Williams County Commission room, in the Williams County Administration Building at 206 E. Broadway in Williston.

Feb. 25

Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. City Hall

Feb. 26

Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

March 1

10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.

March 2

Field to Fork Webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Good gardening practices for safe and healthy produce with NDSU Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Barbara Ingham. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

March 3

Design Your Succession Plan, 5 to 6 p.m. virtual webinar series. Cost $100 which covers workbook. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mrb4hxd7 by Feb. 25.

Making Sense of Soil Health Systems, Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Minot. Cost is $50. Register online at ndsu.edu/soilhealth.

March 9

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about honey from Iowa Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Shannon Coleman. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

March 10

Business after hours, Hair Society Institute

March 16

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about composting from NDSU Professor and Extension Food and Nutrition Specialist Julie Garden-Robnison. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

March 17

Shamrockin’ the Bakken, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Black Magic Harley Davidson. Live band, Ted and Kari. Special group performance, Dublin Boys. Costume contest with prizes. Sponsors and food vendors now being accepted. Call 701-572-5744.

March 23

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about sharing the harvest in your community with NDSU Associate Professor and Extension Horticulturist Esther McGinnis.. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

March 24

Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Well at Williston State College. Employer registration deadline is March 17.

March 26

Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center

March 29

Coffee and Conversation

March 30

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about developing safe food products with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Byron Chaves-Elizondo. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 5

Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

April 6

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 13

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 20

Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com

April 30

80s BYOB Jam

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3

Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 9

Headshot Event

May 12

Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8

Business After Hours

Dec. 10

Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.

