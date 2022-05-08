It’s Economic Development Week for Williston, and there's a full slate of activities planned, including keynote speaker Kenyon Salo. He is one of only five members of the Denver Broncos Thunderstorm Skydive Team, and his talk will focus on how to live a bucket list life. Salo is seen each week during game season flying into the Denver Broncos Stadium at high speed, finishing with a soft, tip-toe landing at the 10-yard line. Salo is determined to live life to the fullest, and help others do the same.
Ongoing
Volunteers sought to “dazzle, delight, and decorate” a table for this year’s Tables of Contents event, an annual fundraiser set for 1 to 3 pm. On Sept. 11. For details, contact Andrea at the library at 701-774-8805 or email library@ci.wiliston.nd.us. To see ideas from past tables, visit the Tables of Contents Facebook page.
Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking a deserving teacher or principal for Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year. Email submissions to chamber@willistonchamber.com.
Northern Pulse Growers Association’s spring membership drive is underway. The organization represents both Montana and North Dakota pulse producers. Visit online at https://northernpulse.com/npga/join.
May 11
Birds & Birdies, 7:45 a.m. check-in at McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club, 2306 121X Avenue NW. This is a new event benefiting North Dakota Petroleum Foundation. Teams of 5 members scored in three shooting competitions, including trap, rimfire, and archery, followed by 13-hole golf scramble. Cost per team, $1,200. Register online at ndpetroleumfoundation.org/event/birds-birdies/. Contact Sydney Arends at 701-223-6380.
Myofascial Release Workshop, noon to 1 p.m. at Williston ARC. Cost $30 per participant or $20 w member discount. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
Youth Softball 7 to 10 year olds, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.. Fee $32. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
May 12
Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 105. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.
Trenton High School Community Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m. at Trenton High School gym. Call jacee Turcotte to schedule your appointment at 701-609-4323. Donors receive a free COVID antibody test with donation.
Western ND Energy Roundtable, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City.
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 14
Grand Opening of Writing Rock Playground, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Writing Rock State Historic Site, near Grenora. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034
UND Commencement at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Keynote speaker is Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force.
May 15
Myofascial Release Workshop, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Williston ARC, $35 per participant, $25 w member discount. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
May 19
Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join other history buffs for a discussion of this month’s book, “our Southern Highlanders,” by Horace Kephart. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034
May 21
Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family event for kids to get hands-on with all types of trucks. At TrainND Northwest, 415 22nd Avenue NE in Williston. An on-site Driver Job Fair will be occurring in conjunction with the event. Register your company or view companies registered at jobsnd.com/truck. For questions, call 701-572-2835.
Historical Sewing, Textiles, and Projects, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All ages, experience levels welcome to learn historical sewing techniques from Yvette Bachmeier. Personal projects welcome, and participants should bring their own supplies if possible. A limited number of ongoing projects for the facility are available as learning projects. Bring your own lunch. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034
May 22
Historical Games, 2 to 4:30 p.m at Fort Buford barracks. Participate in games that may ahve been played at the fort long ago, such as cribbage, cards, and checkers. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034
May 23
Williston Area Chamber of Commerce membership drive, Meet + Greet, 4 to 6 p.m. at TrainND Northwest 415 22nd Avenue NE. Light refreshments provided by Young Bucks Coffee + eatery.
May 28
Flag Raising Ceremony, noon at Fort Buford in front of the Field Officer Quarters. The event marks the opening of the Fort for the summer season. The fort will be open from then on seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST through Labor Day weekend. Entrance fee is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children age 6 to 15, and free for children age 5 or less. Fees support exhibits in the Field Officer Quarters and a tour through reconstructed living history.
Confluence opens for summer hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034
May 30
Memorial Day
June 2
MWEC Annual Meeting at Agri Sports Complex on the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
Art & Wine Walk in Williston
June 4
Lemonade Day
Sugar Buster Diabetes Run, 10 a.m. at Spring Lake Park, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m. This event is presented by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
June 7
Youth T-ball, 5 to 6 year olds, begins. From 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
June 8
First Responders Appreciation Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for fire, law enforcement, EMS, served on the patio of the Law Enforcement Center.
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
Connecting Communities free BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at Windmill Park in Powers Lake. Giveaways and more, open to the public, live radio broadcast.
July 16
Poker Run for Cancer at Black Magic Harley Davidson
Fort Union Rendezvous through June 19
June 17
Corporate Cup at Raymond Family Community Center
Bird & Bogey Tournament at Painted Woods Sporting Complex and the Williston Municipal Golf Course.
June 20
SUP Camp, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 23. Learn the basics of paddleboarding. Cost: $75 per participant. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
June 21
Connecting Communities free BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New town Civic Center in New Town. Giveaways and more, open to the public, live radio broadcast.
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
Upper Missouri Valley Fair through June 26th at Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston.
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Golf Classic, Registration, 8:30 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m. at the Links of North Dakota. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s35ketw.
June 23
Bakken Human Trafficking Summit, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rough Rider Center, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway in Watford City. Organized by nonprofit 31:8 Project. Tickets are $50. Email info@318 project.org to learn more about scholarships and ticket availability. A social precedes the event on June 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., which is open to the public and free to attend.
June 27
SUP Camp, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday June 23. Learn the basics of paddleboarding. Cost: $75 per participant. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
June 30
Summer Nights on Main begins every Thursday night through Aug. 25.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 7
Applications due for Technical Skills Training Grant.
July 9
Fort Buford annual 6th Infantry Encampment
Buffalo Trail Dash
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
API Golf Tournament
Connecting Communities free BBQ, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT, Crosby Swimming Pool in Crosby. Giveaways and more, open to the public, live radio broadcast.
July 15
Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July
July 16
UMVF Food Festival
Main Street Market on the Hedderich Lot
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 20
Farm to table dinner, presented by Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and Williams County Soil District to provide Williston area community members an opportunity to learn more about agriculture in the region.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 22
Williston Golf Classic, 8:30 a.m. registration with 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details available online at https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/williston-golf-classic.
North Dakota State Fair
Aug. 5
Chokecherry Festival
Aug. 6
Indian Arts Festival through Aug. 7 at Fort Union
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 13
Babe Ruth World Series
Aug. 27
Bakken X Trek 2022
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 3
Fort Union Living History Weekend through Sept. 4. Includes Last Bell tour on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Sept. 5
Fort Buford’s Flag Lowering Ceremony at noon marks the end of the season.
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 11
Tables of Contents
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
10th Annual BRAS for A CAUSE Bra Auction
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8 Business After Hours
Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.