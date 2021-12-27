Only a few days are left of 2021 and then it’s on to an even better 2022. Now’s a great time to look ahead and think about how to make next year better than this year. There are lots of great activities ahead to help you with that, so dive right in and plan your week.
Now through Dec. 31, Spring Lake Park Holiday LIghts Drive, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Cost, $5 per car.
Dec. 30
Fireworks at Holiday Lights Drive, 8 p.m. To watch the display, use the parking area. Slow and stopped traffic should stay to the right lane, leaving the left open for through traffic. No parking available from keel boat building to fishing pier on west side of park. No personal fireworks. Non-profit groups wanted to help with cleanup on Dec. 31 and to place luminaries for last night of Drive. Call Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or check www.visitwilliston.com for details.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Applications close for Leadership Williston. Applications available online at https://tinyurl.com/3uj8k26b.
Jan. 3
Youth Curling begins, 4:45 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Williston ARC. Cost, $22.75 per participant for ages 9 to 15. Register at www.willistonparks.com.
Adult Volleyball begins with teams playing Monday through Thursday at various levels at Williston ARC. Costs range from $196 per team to $253.25. Visit online at www.willistonparks.com for complete details.
Boot Camp begins Jan. 3 through Feb. 11 in three time slots, 5 to 6 a.m., 6 to 7 a.m., 9 to 10 a.m. at the Williston ARC. Six-week program costs $96 per participant.
Go Fitness Challenge, free fitness challenge from Williston ARC. Complete 2,022 minutes of exercise in 60 days. Participants can get a free T-shirt and the chance to win prizes. Rules and registration available on the ARC app.
Jan. 4
Williston Basin Chapter API meeting, 6:30 p.m. Four Points by Sheraton. Speaker, Ron Ness. Dinner starts at 7.
Youth Boot Camp begins, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 through Jan. 27 for youths ages 8 to 12 years at Williston ARC. Cost is $35 per participant.
Jan. 5
1 Million Cups. Speakers are wanted for the 2022 series, which meets the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Contact barbp@ci.williston.nd.us.
Jan. 7
Kids Night Out, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Williston ARC. Winter Sports Night. Cost, $15 per child ($10 for siblings). Includes activities and pizza.
Jan. 8
Little Dribblers begins, 9 a.m. Kindergarten, 10 a.m. first grade, 11 a.m. second grade on Saturdays through Jan. 29 at Williston ARC. Cost, $18 per player. Sign up at willistonparks.com.
Tennis Kids begins Saturdays, 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9 and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
Yoga & Stories, 11:15 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays starting Jan. 8 for ages 3 to 6. Cost, $18.50 per participant.
Jan. 10
Boys basketball begins, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for grades 3 and 4 and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays for grades 5 and 6 through Feb. 26. Cost, $34 per participant if registered by Dec. 26. Online at willistonparks.com.
Youth pink gloves boxing, 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the ARC starting Jan. 10 through Feb. 16 for girls ages 10 to 17. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
Jan. 11
Me & My Buddy Move N’ Groove, 10:15 a.m. Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 Tuesdays at the Williston ARC. Cost, $18.50.
Jan. 14
Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, Jan. 14 at the Old Armory Theatre.
Jan. 20
WYP Social
Jan. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Jan. 26
Youth Soccer begins for ages 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 at noon and 11 a.m. Saturdays respectively through March 19. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 1
Lunch and Learn
Feb. 10
Business After Hours, Greystar Property Management
Feb. 19
Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 22
Coffee and Conversation
Feb. 26
Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
March 1
10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.
March 10
Business after hours, Hair Society Institute
March 24
Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.
March 26
Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center
March 29
Coffee and Conversation
April 14
Business After Hours, Ryan Motors
April 25
Chamber membership drive
April 26
Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com
April 30
80s BYOB Jam
May 2
Teacher Appreciation
May 9
Headshot Event
May 12
Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
June 4
Lemonade Day
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8 Business After Hours
Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
