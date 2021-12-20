The Christmas week is here. Are you done with Christmas shopping? Have you baked your Christmas cookies? Are all the ingredients for the feast on hand? In that case, why not relax and treat yourself to the Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive this week? It costs just $5 a carload, which goes to a worthy community cause, and it's just the thing to put you in the Christmas mood.
Now here's a look at what else is going on in the Williston region, so you can plan ahead!
Now through Dec. 24, The Salvation Army’s Battle of the Bells. Register online at www.registertoring.com. For questions, call Joseph at 701-572-2921.
Now through Dec. 31, Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Cost, $5 per car.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve
Dec. 25
Christmas Day
North Dakota’s Free ice fishing weekend begins, through Dec. 26. Resident anglers may fish that weekend without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. Complete regulations online at gf.nd.gov.
Dec. 28
Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. City Hall.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve
Jan. 3
outh Curling begins, 4:45 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Cost, $22.75 per participant for ages 9 to 15. Register at www.willistonparks.com.
Adult Volleyball begins with teams playing Monday through Thursday at various levels. Costs range from $196 per team to $253.25. Visit online at www.willistonparks.com for complete details.
Jan. 4
Williston Basin Chapter API meeting, 6:30 p.m. Four Points by Sheraton. Speaker, Ron Ness. Dinner starts at 7.
Jan. 7
Kids Night Out, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Williston ARC. Winter Sports Night. Cost, $15 per child ($10 for siblings). Includes activities and pizza.
Jan. 8
Little Dribblers begins, 9 a.m. Kindergarten, 10 a.m. first grade, 11 a.m. second grade on Saturdays through Jan. 29 at Williston ARC. Cost, $18 per player. Sign up at willistonparks.com.
Tennis Kids begins Saturdays, 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9 and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
Jan. 10
Boys basketball begins, 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays t for grades 3 and 4 and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays for grades 5 and 6 through Feb. 26. Cost, $34 per participant if registered by Dec. 26. Online at willistonparks.com.
Jan. 14
Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, Jan. 14 at the Old Armory Theatre.
Jan. 26
Youth Soccer begins for age groups 3,4 and 5,6 at noon and 11 a.m. Saturdays respectively through March 19. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 19
Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays, at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12 through Saturdays. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 26
Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9, 10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
March 1
10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.
March 24
Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.
April 26
Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
June 22
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
