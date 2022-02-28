This week’s Field to Fork covers good gardening practices for safe and healthy produce. Other learning opportunities include soil health systems, family nutrition, health and more. There are lots of things to do this week, and we’ve got you covered with the region’s most comprehensive community calendar.
March 2
Field to Fork Webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Good gardening practices for safe and healthy produce with NDSU Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Barbara Ingham. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. at Meg-A-Latte New Hope. Community welcome to attend in person or via Facebook Live.
March 3
Design Your Succession Plan, 5 to 6 p.m. virtual webinar series. Cost $100 which covers workbook. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/mrb4hxd7 by Feb. 25.
Making Sense of Soil Health Systems, Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Minot. Cost is $50. Register online at ndsu.edu/soilhealth.
Cook and eat with us, 6 to 7:30 P.m. at First Lutheran Church, 916 Main St. Gathering to cook, eat, destress and learn from each other. Registration required. For details call Katalin Quale, 701-577-4591 or email katalin.quale@ndsu.edu.
MonDak Ag Days & Trade Show, 8 a.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday at Richland County Event Center. Daylong programs include topics of interest to many of the MonDak’s producers. Contact Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for details at 406-433-1916 or email director@sidneymt.com.
Community Health Fair, 4 to 8 p.m. Williston ARC. Physical health assessments, health food items, clean household products and more will be available at this free event. Questions to jenn@wprd.us.
March 4
Kids Night Out, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the ARC. Cost is $15 per child, $10 for siblings. Parents drop off, kids party. Register at www.willistonparks.com.
March 5
Noah’s ARC, 9 am. To 10:30 a.m., private swim event for children with any special healthcare need or assistance, along with their family. This will be al ow stimulation environment for those who may have anxiety or other sensory issues or who need alittle extra assistance.
March 9
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about honey from Iowa Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Shannon Coleman. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
March 10
Business after hours, Hair Society Institute
Prenatal Workshop, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Williston ARC. Participants will learn about the benefits of exercise for pregnancy and learn exercises and breathing techniques that reduce stress and prepare your body for pregnancy. Dress comfortably and bring water. Cost is $20 per participant. Register online at willistonparks.com. Questions may be sent to michele@wprd.us.
Postpartum Workshop, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m Williston ARC. Work with a personal trainer to learn how you can speed postpartum recovery and heal your body. Involves movement. Dress comfortably and bring water. Cost is $20 per participant.. Register online at www.willistonparks.com or email michele@wprd.us.
March 11
Toddler Blacklight Party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Williston ARC. Cost is $5 per child and includes balloons, balls, confetti. Register online at willistonparks.com.
March 12
Family and friends NERF War, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Williston ARC. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.willistonparks.com. Private parties available. Email miranda@wprd.us. Parents may bring multiple children to the event, but must maintain a 5:1 ratio of children to adults.
Father/daughter Combat, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4 through 12 at Raymond Family Center. Cost is $20 per couple and $10 for additional daughters. Register online at willistonparks.com.
March 13
Family and Friends NERF War continues, 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Williston ARC. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.willistonparks.com. Private parties available. Email miranda@wprd.us. Parents may bring multiple children to the event, but must maintain a 5:1 ratio of children to adults.
March 16
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about composting from NDSU Professor and Extension Food and Nutrition Specialist Julie Garden-Robnison. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
March 17
Shamrockin’ the Bakken, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Black Magic Harley Davidson. Live band, Ted and Kari. Special group performance, Dublin Boys. Costume contest with prizes. Sponsors and food vendors now being accepted. Call 701-572-5744.
March 18
Williston Sports and Recreation Show at Raymond Family Community Center.
March 21
Relax Alternative to Anger, webinar 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Learn the skills to recognize and deal effectively with anger. Register online by March 18 to participate at https://tinyurl.com/3dkbkfup.
March 22
Women’s Workout Wisdom, 5:30 to 6;30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 7. Cost is $42 per participant. Learn how hormones, stress, nutrition affect your weight loss and fitness goals. For questions, email michele@wprd.us.
March 23
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about sharing the harvest in your community with NDSU Associate Professor and Extension Horticulturist Esther McGinnis.. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
March 24
Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Well at Williston State College. Employer registration deadline is March 17.
March 26
Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center
March 28
Youth Volleyball, Mondays and Wednesdays through May 4. Grades 3 and 4 meet at 4 p.m. and grades 5 and 6 meet at 5:15 p.m. Early bird fee is $40 per participant. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
March 29
Coffee and Conversation
March 30
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about developing safe food products with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Byron Chaves-Elizondo. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 5
Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
April 6
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn how to attract pollinators to your garden with NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 8
WHS Job Fair, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Williston High School Gym. No booth fee required. For details email haley.jeannotte@willistonschools.org or call 701-572-0967 ext 11585.
Western North Dakota Home and Garden Show at Raymond Family Community Center.
April 13
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Getting started with Farm to School with Kansas State University and University of Missouri Associate Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist Londa Nwadike and South Dakota State University Extension farm-to-school nutrition field specialist Anna Barr. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 20
Field to Fork webinar, 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Learn to safely preserve food for your home with Kansas State University Extesnion Associate Karen Blakeslee. To obtain Zoom link, pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/2p97hj46.
April 14
Business After Hours, Ryan Motors
April 25
Chamber membership drive
April 26
Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com
April 30
80s BYOB Jam
May 2
Teacher Appreciation
May 3
Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
May 9
Headshot Event
May 12
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 05. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prises and networking inside and outside on the patio.
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
June 4
Lemonade Day
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8
Business After Hours
Dec. 10
Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
