Adrian, Amara and Clubber, 10-week-old shepherd/heeler mix puppies, enjoy some play time at the Mondak Animal Rescue facility in Williston in this file 2019 photo. There's a fundraiser for the shelter on Feb. 12

 Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald

It’s another busy week with Valentine’s Day around the corner. There are a couple of Valentine’s Day themed events this week for families. There’s also a multi-employer job fair in Tioga, for those of you looking for a career match.

Feb. 1

Williston Basin API meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton.

Musical comedy team Duo Baldo, 7 p.m. at Watford City High School Performing Arts Center as part of the LongX Arts Concert Series. https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6n47.

Williams County Board of County Commissioners meet at 8 a.m. in the Commission chambers at the Administration Building.

Feb. 2

1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. Daily Addiction Coffee House. Presenters are Martie Abell, owner of Pick & Patch, and Kari Downer, owner of Nutrition and Beyond.

Feb. 3

Tioga Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tioga Community Center. Multi-employer job fair across a variety of industries. To register for a booth, visit jobsnd.com/tiogajobfair.

Feb. 4

Kids night out with Cupid, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the ARC. Charge is $15 for the first child, $10 for siblings. Register at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 8

Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Youth Boot Camp begins at Williston ARC, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 8 through 12. Cost is $35. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 10

Business After Hours, South Ridge Luxury Apartments

Feb. 12

All Fur Love, 5:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Bar & Grill. Mondak Animal Rescue’s annual fundraiser. Call 701-577-7387 for tickets.

Mom and Daughter Day, 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. at the Keel Boat, Springlake Park. For ages 4 through 12 years old. Painting class, specialty crafts, groove dance class and more. Cost is $30 a couple, $10 for additional daughters.

Feb. 19

Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 22

Coffee and Conversation

Feb. 25

Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. City Hall

Feb. 26

Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

March 1

10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.

March 10

Business after hours, Hair Society Institute

March 17

Shamrockin’ the Bakken, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Black Magic Harley Davidson. Live band, Ted and Kari. Special group performance, Dublin Boys. Costume contest with prizes. Sponsors and food vendors now being accepted. Call 701-572-5744.

March 24

Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.

March 26

Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center

March 29

Coffee and Conversation

April 5

Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com

April 30

80s BYOB Jam

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 9

Headshot Event

May 12

Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8 Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.

