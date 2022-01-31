It’s another busy week with Valentine’s Day around the corner. There are a couple of Valentine’s Day themed events this week for families. There’s also a multi-employer job fair in Tioga, for those of you looking for a career match.
Feb. 1
Williston Basin API meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton.
Musical comedy team Duo Baldo, 7 p.m. at Watford City High School Performing Arts Center as part of the LongX Arts Concert Series. https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6n47.
Williams County Board of County Commissioners meet at 8 a.m. in the Commission chambers at the Administration Building.
Feb. 2
1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. Daily Addiction Coffee House. Presenters are Martie Abell, owner of Pick & Patch, and Kari Downer, owner of Nutrition and Beyond.
Feb. 3
Tioga Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tioga Community Center. Multi-employer job fair across a variety of industries. To register for a booth, visit jobsnd.com/tiogajobfair.
Feb. 4
Kids night out with Cupid, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the ARC. Charge is $15 for the first child, $10 for siblings. Register at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 8
Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Youth Boot Camp begins at Williston ARC, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 8 through 12. Cost is $35. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 10
Business After Hours, South Ridge Luxury Apartments
Feb. 12
All Fur Love, 5:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Bar & Grill. Mondak Animal Rescue’s annual fundraiser. Call 701-577-7387 for tickets.
Mom and Daughter Day, 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. at the Keel Boat, Springlake Park. For ages 4 through 12 years old. Painting class, specialty crafts, groove dance class and more. Cost is $30 a couple, $10 for additional daughters.
Feb. 19
Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 22
Coffee and Conversation
Feb. 25
Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. City Hall
Feb. 26
Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
March 1
10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.
March 10
Business after hours, Hair Society Institute
March 17
Shamrockin’ the Bakken, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Black Magic Harley Davidson. Live band, Ted and Kari. Special group performance, Dublin Boys. Costume contest with prizes. Sponsors and food vendors now being accepted. Call 701-572-5744.
March 24
Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.
March 26
Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center
March 29
Coffee and Conversation
April 5
Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
April 14
Business After Hours, Ryan Motors
April 25
Chamber membership drive
April 26
Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com
April 30
80s BYOB Jam
May 2
Teacher Appreciation
May 3Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
May 9
Headshot Event
May 12
Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
June 4
Lemonade Day
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8 Business After Hours
Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
