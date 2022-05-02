This is a big week with lots of outdoor events ahead. Among them is Williston’s signature event, Band Day. School bands from throughout the region will march in a parade, along with many other groups with floats.
Meanwhile, it’s Economic Development Week for Williston, and they have a full slate of activities planned. Cap the week off with the inaugural Birds and Birdies, benefiting North Dakota Petroleum Foundation, in Watford City.
May 4
1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. at Smiling Moose Deli. Complimentary coffee is provided.
May 7
Band Day will be held, rain or shine. To sign up a float, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p82e94b. The group organizing the event is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WillistonBandDay.
May 9
Chamber of Commerce Headshot Event
May 10
Williston Economic Development Open House, 1 to 3 p.m. at 113 Fourth Street East. Light refreshments, giveaways and information about STAR Fund.
Birds & Birdies social, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Outlaws ar & Grill, 120 N. Main Street.
May 11
Birds & Birdies, 7:45 a.m. check-in at McKenzie County Sportsman’s Club, 2306 121X Avenue NW. This is a new event benefiting North Dakota Petroleum Foundation. Teams of 5 members scored in three shooting competitions, including trap, rimfire, and archery, followed by 13-hole golf scramble. Cost per team, $1,200. Register online at ndpetroleumfoundation.org/event/birds-birdies/. Contact Sydney Arends at 701-223-6380.
May 12
Williston Economic Development Summit/State of City Address, Old Armory in the morning, in conjunction with the State of the City address at noon. Kenyon Salo is the keynote speaker. Details online at https://tinyurl.com/3uzndmr5.
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with Williston Economic Development at Busted Knuckle Brewery and Pit 105. Complimentary appetizers, beverages, door prizes and networking inside and outside on the patio.
Trenton High School Community Blood Drive, noon to 4 p.m. at Trenton High School gym. Call jacee Turcotte to schedule your appointment at 701-609-4323. Donors receive a free COVID antibody test with donation.
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
May 21
Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family event for kids to get hands-on with all types of trucks. At TrainND Northwest, 415 22nd Avenue NE in Williston. An on-site Driver Job Fair will be occurring in conjunction with the event. Register your company or view companies registered at jobsnd.com/truck. For questions, call 701-572-2835.
May 28
Flag Raising Ceremony, noon at Fort Buford in front of the Field Officer Quarters. The event marks the opening of the Fort for the summer season. The fort will be open from then on seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST through Labor Day weekend. Entrance fee is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children age 6 to 15, and free for children age 5 or less. Fees support exhibits in the Field Officer Quarters and a tour through reconstructed living history.
Confluence opens for summer hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.
May 30
Memorial Day
June 2
MWEC Annual Meeting at Agri Sports Complex on the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
Art & Wine Walk in Williston
June 4
Lemonade Day
Sugar Buster Diabetes Run, 10 a.m. at Spring Lake Park, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m. This event is presented by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
July 16
Poker Run for Cancer at Black Magic Harley Davidson
Fort Union Rendezvous through June 19
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 17 – Bird & Bogey Tournament at Painted Woods Sporting Complex and the Williston Municipal Golf Course
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
Upper Missouri Valley Fair through June 26th at Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston.
June 30
Summer Nights on Main begins every Thursday night through Aug. 25.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 7
Applications due for Technical Skills Training Grant.
July 9
Fort Buford annual 6th Infantry Encampment
Buffalo Trail Dash
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
API Golf Tournament
July 15
Lewis & Clark State Park Christmas in July
July 16
UMVF Food Festival
Main Street Market on the Hedderich Lot
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 22
Williston Golf Classic, 8:30 a.m. registration with 10 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details available online at https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/williston-golf-classic.
North Dakota State Fair
Aug. 5
Chokecherry Festival
Aug. 6
Indian Arts Festival through Aug. 7 at Fort Union
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 13
Babe Ruth World Series
Aug. 27
Bakken X Trek 2022
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 3
Fort Union Living History Weekend through Sept. 4. Includes Last Bell tour on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Sept. 5
Fort Buford’s Flag Lowering Ceremony at noon marks the end of the season.
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
10th Annual BRAS for A CAUSE Bra Auction
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8
Business After Hours
Dec. 10
Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
