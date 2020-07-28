The Salvation Army Family Store is increasing the radius of places they will travel to in order to pick up donations from individual homes to 50 miles outside of Williston.
Capt. Joseph Irvine of the Williston Salvation Army said he was excited to offer a more extended pickup service to more locations surrounding Williston. “The xox truck allows us more flexibility and space for doing out of town pickups,” Irvine said.
Items that the truck can pick up include furniture that is in good shape, clothing, décor, toys and household items.
If anyone needs to schedule a pickup at their residence, or has questions can call the Salvation Army Family Store at 701-572-2217.
For more information or to help provide support for The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/