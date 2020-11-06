The Rev. Craig Schweitzer was installed as Bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America on Sunday, Nov. 1 in a worship service livestreamed from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck.
Elected to a six-year term on July 17, Schweitzer is the fourth bishop to serve the 163 congregations of the Western North Dakota Synod since the formation of the ELCA in 1988. As the first Synodical Bishop to be elected during an all-digital assembly in the nation, Schweitzer’s early days of office are focused on walking with congregations as they witness to the love of Jesus Christ in every context and time, even when that context and time includes ministry in the midst of a global pandemic and a polarized national election process.
In selecting a scripture for the day, Schweitzer chose Matthew 22:36-39. “Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?” He said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’
In her sermon, ELCA Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton shared Martin Luther’s words in his treatise on The Freedom of the Christian. “Luther tells us that we are liberated for service to our neighbor and that we are not somehow to withhold service. Luther famously said in that treatise, ‘The Christian is perfectly free and Lord of all. The Christian is perfectly bound and servant to all.’ This message based on the notion that we are to love God with everything have and everything we are is the vision that Bishop Schweitzer has for this synod. Which, now more than ever, is extremely important. Think of a world where we loved God with everything we had and trusted God with everything we have every day and loved our neighbor as ourself. Where we saw ourselves as free, not to have to worry about ourselves all the time, but to serve the neighbor whoever the neighbor might be.”
After his installation, Schweitzer addressed those in attendance in-person and online. In his brief remarks, he referred to a comment he made during the Synod Assembly election process on July 17, “God’s got this.” he said. “And we have a lot of work to do. There are a lot of people across North Dakota that have never experienced the love of Christ or heard the Gospel. There is work to do. Let’s get to work as we move forward as a synod.”