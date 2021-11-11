Into the start of November, fishing remains good to decent on the Missouri River near Bismarck. Walleyes are slowly making it closer to Bismarck. Remember with the low water, it’s river all the way down past Beaver Bay now. This really changes the game.
Fish of all sizes and variety are being caught. You just never know what you’re going to catch. It is neat to see all the different fish in the river. Again, I talked about it in fishing reports past and the walleyes remain on the skinny side.
For me, jigs and minnows in the shallow water sandbars is where it’s at. However, if you want to put numbers in the boat and do it fast, drop a number 7 flicker shad down and hang on! The fish will absolutely attack it. Pull the outer edges of the sandbars and you will fill the livewell full.
I’m not sure how many days we have left on the open water. I’m hoping a little while yet. The river should remain good until freeze up. Lake Sakakawea is also really good right now for really nice size walleyes.
I’m starting to see some bookings for ice fishing Devils Lake for this winter. If you are thinking about it, don’t wait until the last minute. Fishing is going to be awesome up there this winter.
Mike Peluso is a Dakota Edge Outdoors contributing writer and a licensed ND fishing guide specializing in walleyes on the state’s premier waters.