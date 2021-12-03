It’s a little bit of a repeat from last week’s fishing report. For you diehard ice
fishermen, things are starting to happen. For you diehard open water fishermen, things are still happening.
This week I found myself checking a few smaller bodies of water up and around the Devils Lake area. Things are starting to freeze, but we have wind and warmer temperatures approaching, and that will slow the ice development a bit. Like anywhere, especially here in this state, take it slow and keep checking as you go. NO fish is worth falling through the ice.
I am hearing a few reports of guys catching a few walleyes through the ice. For myself, I’m still watching the ice set up and monitoring conditions until
December 5. I have some early ice trips booked that will require due diligence.
I am one of those diehard guys that is still trying to get on the open water on the Missouri River near Bismarck. This week proved to be as good as it gets. The fish were biting and the quality fish were also on. They didn’t want it moving fast, but that bite on a jig right now was exciting! I personally cannot think of a better way to catch a walleye.
The weather seems to be trending on the warm side. Especially near Bismarck. I would anticipate a few more open water days yet. Up north, temperatures do seem to stay cooler and hopefully continue to make ice. I’ll keep everyone posted. If you are looking to book an ice fishing trip or even an open water trip next spring, please get ahold of me.
Mike Peluso is a Dakota Edge Outdoors contributing writer and a licensed ND fishing guide specializing in walleyes on the state’s premier waters.