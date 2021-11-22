I know our open water days are limited. The long-range forecast does have a
couple nice days in there, but it’s definitely turning colder and my brain is slowly shifting to the hard water season.
The walleyes are still biting on the Missouri River, however. It seems the fish are really mixed together as far as size goes. Early this week we saw lots of small walleyes showing up. It was crazy to fish certain areas and catch a 12 incher one drift and a 22 incher the next. It did seem that as the day warmed up, the fishing and the size of fish would get better.
No secret here, we fished Northland 1/4-ounce jigs with no bodies and a
threaded-on minnow. Yellow with a red eye seemed to outfish every other jig
we put down and the fish are still relatively shallow. Three to 10 feet of water
behind sandbars is holding most of the walleyes. Guys are pulling cranks on the outsides of the sandbars and catching a lot of fish.
I’m hoping to get out a few more times yet as the weather permits. I am working hard off the water booking ice fishing trips and getting all my ice fishing equipment put together. Lots of work to do to be ready, but I love every minute of it. We are also gearing up for the darkhouse spearing on Sakakawea. I have all that information on my website www.mikepelusooutdoors.com.
If you are thinking of joining me this winter on the ice get ahold of me so we can pencil you in. We can handle groups of any size! Devils Lake should be fantastic this coming winter season!
Mike Peluso is a Dakota Edge Outdoors contributing writer and a licensed ND fishing guide specializing in walleyes on the state’s premier waters.