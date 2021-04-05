As the Legacy Fund has been growing, so have demands for spending its interest and earnings. Many individuals want that money spent on things deemed “necessary” and they want it spent “now,” not at some future date.
Senate Appropriations heard some “big” bills this past week that will do just that. These bills have implications for many years to come.
The first is a “Bonding Bill.” HB 1431 would allow the state to sell bonds at a very low interest rate of interest to finance major projects. The interest on the bonds would be paid from the Legacy Fund’s interest and earnings.
The Senate’s version calls for the sale of up to $1.11 Billion in bonds; the House’s version sets the dollar amount at $680 Million.
Both versions include $435 Million for the Fargo diversion project, $74.5 Million for Mouse River flood control, $50 Million to the infrastructure revolving loan fund, $70 Million to the highway fund for roads and bridges, and $50 Million to NDSU for an agriculture products development center including the Northern Crops Institute Project.
The Senate’s version also includes $250 Million to the clean sustainable energy fund for Project Tundra, $30 Million to the townships ($10 Million to non-oil producing townships and $20 Million for grants to all townships), $60 Million for career and technology, $71 Million to the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund, $10 Million to state parks, $4 Million to Dickinson State for a hall project and meat processing lab, and $4 Million to UND for a space command initiative dealing with unmanned aircraft.
What’s the reason for bonding? Isn’t this borrowing money for future repayment. Yes, BUT, when you can borrow at two to three percent and invest the dollars you have in a Fund at more than eight percent, it makes some sense to do that. In addition, for every year you wait to complete those needed projects, the inflationary costs increase by four or more percent; hence, you get less work for a greater price, and at a later date.
A good argument can also be made for the “pay as you go” plan that doesn’t involve borrowing. For now, it appears as if there is something of a consensus of legislators that now is the time to consider bonding.
HB 1380 is a companion to HB 1431. It’s being called the “Streams Bill” as it sets up various funds for administering the dollars generated in the bonding bill. More than a half dozen separate funds are established along with a legacy project advisory board.
It is the intent of HB 1380 to consider further allocations for value-added agricultural programs, state building maintenance and improvements, diversification of the state’s economy and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of state government.
Another bill, HB 1425, is the “Invest in North Dakota” bill. Currently nearly all of the Legacy Fund is invested nationally and internationally. Why? Because ND has always used the “prudent investor rule” and these investments bring the greatest return on our invested money.
HB 1425 would allocate ten percent of the Legacy Fund to fixed income investments “within the state” and ten percent to equity investments “in the state.” Common fixed assets are certificate of deposits, treasury bonds, and mortgage-back securities. Common equity investments are the buying of shares in companies.
Since some of the investments, including venture capital funds, may give a lesser rate of return and higher risk, the bill provides an exception to the prudent investor rule.
The bill that has generated the most e-mails and the most attention of late is HB 1323. It prohibits state and local officials mandating the wearing of masks. The bill came out of the House Political Subdivisions Committee with a Do Not Pass recommendation; however, the House passed it.
The Senate Political Subs Committee heard it this past week. They gave it a Do Not Pass recommendation as well. By the time this article is printed, we may have already voted on the bill.
The wearing of masks is indeed controversial. Both sides have their set of “facts” to back up their viewpoints. Part of the issue is that this has gone on so long that we are all weary of it.
Given the feedback I’ve gotten, I will vote to pass the bill and send it to the Governor for his signature or veto.