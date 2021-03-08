The Legislature returned from the crossover break on Wednesday. It was a short but intense week. Crossover is when all the bills passed by the House are sent over to the Senate for action and all the Senate bills are sent over to the House for action. Referring back Rep. Bert Anderson’s analogy of the second period of a hockey game, that is were we are at this point.
In the first half of the session the House received 503 bills and passed 339 of those bills and passed them on to the Senate. The Senate received 344 bills and passed 252 which were passed over to the House for action. These crossover bills are then assigned to the respective committees for further action. This action includes a public hearing, a committee recommendation to the House and a vote of the full House.
The process works this way, if a House bill or Senate bill is passed in the same form as it is received the bill is sent to the Governor for his signature. If a change, or amendment is made to the bill it is sent back to the other chamber for approval of the change. If the change is approved the receiving chamber it can be sent on to the Governor for his signature.
If the change is not approved by the receiving chamber the bill is sent to the conference committee to try and work out the differences. The conference committee portion is the third period. The conference committee makes a recommendation to the respective chamber and the respective chambers then have to approve or disapprove the conference committee’s recommendation. Approved bills go to the Governor for his signature and the disapproved bills are done.
As of the end of Friday the House had assigned 235 Senate bills to committees. I sit on the Education Committee and the Political Subdivisions Committee. So far, the Education Committee has received 18 bills to act upon and the Political Subdivisions Committee has received 10 bills to act upon. The Education Committee has conducted two public hearings and has sent one bill to the full House with a Do Pass Recommendation as received. The Political Subdivision Committee has conducted 8 public hearings.
Sadly, on Thursday, March 4, the House of Representatives was called into a Committee of the Whole, to consider a resolution for the expulsion of a member of the Legislative Assembly for conduct unbecoming of a legislator. Supporters of the resolution presented their arguments; opponents of the resolution presented their arguments and then there was floor discussion. The House voted 69 yeas 25 nays for the expulsion of the legislator. For those interested you can go on the Legislative Assembly web page, click on video, click on March 4, click on House Floor Session and you can watch the entire floor session.
The North Dakota Governor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee and Governor Doug Burgum invite you and your friends and family to watch the 2021 Governor’s Virtual Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, March 11. The approximate one-hour free event will begin at 7 a.m. CT. In order to participate please register at Evenbrite.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-nd-governors-virtual-prayer-breakfast-tickets-140618089491