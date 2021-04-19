The end of the 67th Legislative Assembly is in sight. The goal of the House is to complete its work on Saturday, April 24.
In order to accomplish that goal the House will have three floor sessions a day, 8 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday. In between the floor sessions the conference committees will be working to work out the differences between the House intent and the Senate intent. The appropriation bills are generally the ones that take intensive negotiations. There is one Governor’s veto that is also on the agenda. The days will be long and intense. One bill that was discussed on Friday was SB2144 which is called the trespass bill. The conference committee presented a report that showed that hunters and fishermen would have a different penalty for trespassing than a person trespassing to pick berries or take pictures. The House felt this issue needed to be further addressed and sent the conference committee report back to the committee.
On Friday the House approved a Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016. This resolution urges the Congress to refrain from issuing a vaccine passport and from enacting and law that would restrict an individual’s right to travel or participate in commerce, religious freedom, and education based on whether the individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine. During these uncertain times the Federal government has been encroaching on our liberties. This resolution is an attempt to say enough is enough with this Federal overreach.
Major bills that are in conference committees include the appropriation bills for most of the major state departments. Education funding, K12 and higher education, is a major portion of the State’s budget. The impact, especially K12 funding, is felt by every community in the State. Investing in our youth is an investment in the future of North Dakota. Many of our young people will be working in careers that did not even exist twenty years ago. We have to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed. HB1388 and HB1013 both deal with funding for K12 and both were assigned to conference committees. I will closely be following both of these bills.
Another one that I am following is HB1003 which is the appropriation for the Attorney General’s (AG’s) office. One of the departments in the AG’s office is the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). BCI agents work with local law enforcement and help coordinate with other State and Federal agencies. This coordination is vital in the war against drugs, human trafficking, and many other issues. It is an area that we need to keep functioning efficiently.
If there has been a particular bill you have been following be sure to check up on it, especially if it has been assigned to a conference committee. Bills can undergo a significant change in the conference committee and the changes may affect your position on the bill.
If you have any questions or concerns do hesitate to contact us dlongmuir@nd.gov; bertanderson@nd.gov or drust@nd.gov.