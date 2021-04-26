The end is in sight! The latest projections are that we should adjourn “sine die” on either Wednesday or Thursday of this week.
The overriding of Governor Doug Burgum’s vetoes captured the attention of the news media and the general public. The House garnered enough votes to override both the mask mandate bill and the transgender bill; however, the Senate came up four votes short on the transgender bill. It got exactly the required number of votes to override the mask mandate veto. That bill prohibits the Governor, state health officer, and other statewide elected officials from instituting a mask mandate.
Many of the “big” budget bills made their way through both bodies, conference committees, and back to the houses for final votes. A few are still hanging out there.
HB 1015 is the bill for funding the Office of Management and Budget. One of its provisions, along with some dollars in another bill, appropriates $30 million for townships. Ten million dollars will go to the forty-five counties that get very little or no oil and gas production taxes. The remaining $20 million will go out to townships in the form of grants. The ND DOT will try to secure a one-for-one match so townships could see nearly $40 million as a result. All townships in all counties can apply for those grants.
HB 1431, the “bonding bill,” has already been signed into law by the Governor. That bill has $70 million in it for transportation — $35 million for state bridges and $35 million for state road projects. Those dollars will be matched with federal dollars on at least a one-for-one basis.
HB 1431 also includes $74.5 million to repay loans issued to the Western Area Water Supply Authority. Between that and dollars allotted for the Fargo Diversion, millions of dollars will be available through the Resources Trust Fund for statewide city and rural water projects. The Resources Trust Fund is the main source of funding for water projects.
The $680 million in the bonding bill will be repaid through a percentage of the Legacy Fund’s interest and earnings. Not one dime of the principle will be spent on this bill or, for that matter, on any other bill passed by the legislature.
This past week the governor signed HB 1498 into law. This bill has been labeled the “stand your ground bill.” It is probably the most significant bill passed in recent years with regard to Second Amendment rights in North Dakota. Its provisions vacate the duty to retreat before an individual uses deadly force.
Subject to some limitations, the bill also allows an individual to brandish a dangerous weapon while on property owned or leased by him or her.
The funding of K-12 education is still in conference committee. The Senate’s version has a 1 percent increase in foundation aid for both years. The House’s version has no increase the first year and a 1 percent the second. There’s also a provision that 70 percent of the new dollars must go to non-administrative salaries.
The legislature is also setting the stage for redistricting in accordance with the 2020 census. We will not get the population figures until late summer. In November or December we will meet in a special session to realign districts so each of them will be within a certain tolerance of having the same population.
It’s virtually certain that District 2 will see a reduction in geographic size, as our census population will exceed the apportioned number. The legislative districts in the west and a few in the east will shrink in geographic size; those in the more rural areas will increase in size to accommodate that number. More than likely the number of districts in western North Dakota will increase.
To say this session has been “a bit strange” would be an understatement. Until lately, there have been virtually no visitors in committees or chambers. Masks were worn for most of the months and days. The economics of the state changed as well, going from a very bleak forecast to one that is very close to projections.
To complicate things the state received or will receive somewhere around $3 billion dollars in coronavirus or stimulus dollars that are designated for certain areas or can only be spent on “coronavirus related” items. The executive and legislative branches of government have done a remarkable job of shifting some of those dollars to essentially pay for current or future projects that would normally have been paid with state dollars.
Thanks for the privilege to represent you in state government. If you have a question on something, feel free to send me an e-mail at drust@nd.gov.