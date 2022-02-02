As a species, we consume more than 500 billion cups every year. From Johannesburg, South Africa to Fairbanks Alaska, coffee is also the most commonly known drink across the Earth. It is consumed by former Williston Fire Captain Patrick Sellers, currently stationed in Antarctica and is the drive through pick me up for a lot of people in Williston first thing in the morning. If you are a coffee connoisseur, you’ve definitely noticed the price of your cup of Java has gone up in recent months, along with everything else, inflation is taking its toll but the reason for the price hike on our cafe-au-lait actually started a while ago.
It takes about three to five years for a coffee plant to mature to produce berries. These berries are then picked- usually by hand- washed, pulped to remove the fruit, dried, roasted and packaged before shipping to your favorite grocery store or coffee shop.
Sometimes the roasting process can take place thousands of miles from where the pulped beans originated. Most coffee is grown by millions of farmers of all backgrounds in Central and South America, Central Africa, India and Southeast Asia; but a crisis amongst these farmers is starting to emerge. These are the only places in the world where we know coffee can be grown and in the coffee capital of the world, Columbia, there is rarely a three to five year span where storms and drought don’t have massive negative effects on the region. A fungus commonly called coffee rust is also thriving in the warming temperatures. Capable of wiping out entire crops, this fungus does well in drier, warmer climates and is devastating to the South American coffee trade.
The weather has become more unpredictable over the past 20 years in the largest coffee growing area, Zona Cafetera, in Colombia. The overall area coffee is grown in has shrunk by nine percent since 2013 due to the inhospitable environment. This displaces coffee farmers who stop growing coffee altogether and the land is used for a more drought hearty plant like millet and sorghum. In three years, the price of coffee per pound has more than doubled from $.91 in May of 2019 to $2.43 in November of 2021 and as the land it is grown on becomes less and less habitable for the plant’s entire life cycle, scarcity and higher costs could be continuing into the foreseeable future.