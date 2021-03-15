This past week the Senate Appropriations Committee has been diving into the budget of the Department of Human Services (DHS). Its many facets can have implications for the lives of all North Dakota citizens from conception to death.
That statement may sound like I’ve gone a bit overboard, but it’s really true. DHS has provisions for expectant mothers living below the federal poverty line to funerals of indigents who have no family or money. It encompasses those with developmental and mental disabilities, those who have lost jobs or are unable to work, and services for the elderly such as Meals on Wheels and public transportation.
DHS has one of the largest budgets in the state—over $1.5 billion (that’s right, with a “B”) of state General Fund dollars and another $3 billion in special funds (mostly federal dollars) for a total of over $4.5 billion. WOW!
When discussing behavioral health we were given an overview of “who are we” as North Dakotans. I thought I share some basic facts.
We have a population of 762,000–up about 13% from 2010. Rounded off to the nearest whole number, we are 87% white, 3% black or African American, 6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2% Asian, and 2% other.
Alcohol is the most used and abused substance among youth and adults in North Dakota. When surveyed on the past 30 days of behavior, 34% of adults had engaged in binge drinking (5 or more drinks in a row within a couple of hours), 28% used tobacco, 8% marijuana, 3% illicit drugs.
When youth were asked if they’ve ever done the following, these were the responses: 57% said they had drunk alcohol, 53% had tried vaping, nearly 30% cigarettes, 27% marijuana, 15% prescription pain medication, and 3% cocaine.
The majority of adults (93%) agree that underage drinking is a problem in their community. Six percent of high school students report driving after drinking alcohol within the past 30 days; that was a decrease of 11% from 2013. 12% of juvenile arrests are alcohol related (DUI or liquor law violations).
Generally cigarette use is declining among youth in the state. However, use of other tobacco products such as vaping remained steady or increased. When compared to national rates, marijuana use is generally lower. As efforts to legalize marijuana continue, there is an increasing perception that marijuana is not harmful or addictive.
Prescription opioid misuse and overdose is a growing concern across the nation and in North Dakota. But, on the positive side, illicit drug use is relatively low in our state.
An alarming statistic is that suicide rates in North Dakota have increased more than any other state. 23% of ND college students indicate having suicidal thoughts.
The state spends considerable dollars in the prevention of destructive behaviors and in helping individuals and communities become healthier. You can learn more on that by googling “behavioralhealth.nd.gov/get-involved”.
Probably the most controversial subject of the COVID pandemic is that of wearing masks, especially a state-mandated mask requirement. The Senate should soon be voting on SB 1323 which prohibits a local individual, the state, or a political subdivision (such as a city or county) from mandating the use of a mask, face shield, or covering.
The bill isn’t particularly well written. To date it has not been amended.
One of the more troubling parts of the bill is that a face mask can not be a condition of entry, education, or employment. That would mean a hospital such as the Tioga Medical Center could not require a nurse or doctor to wear one, even in surgery. That’s a bit much.
I’ve received many, many e-mails on this subject. The vast majority of those are asking me to vote in favor of the bill. It’ll be interesting to see the bill in its final form prior to my casting a vote on it.
The House already passed the bill. If it gets by the Senate, it will be interesting to see if the Governor signs it.
Again, thanks for the privilege to serve. Feel free to contact me with your input at drust@nd.gov.