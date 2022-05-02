Many victims of the Snowmageddon 2.0 power outages celebrated their lights coming back on over the weekend, while several are still having to go without.
“It’s just really stressful” says a Williston woman living in Fendee Estates, northwest of Williston.
The subdivision is not estimated to have power restored until May 6, and she says it has impacted every aspect of life.
“My daycare is closed, but I still have to work to pay for the hotel for my family to sleep in,” she said. “I am grateful to all the electric workers, and I know they are doing all they can, but it still is very hard to deal with life with no power.”
With more homes receiving their power back, the Williams County/Williston Emergency Management team transitioned their temporary overnight shelter for those without power to a hub for hot meals and showers. Those in need are to go to Door 4 at the Williston ARC where assistance can be given.
The Monday morning update from Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative still places 2,794 services out of power. MWEC has released a map with estimated power restoration dates for each township, and updates this each morning as more information becomes available. These maps can be found on their website and Facebook page.
“Our crews, with the help of many others are continuing to work as quickly and safely as possible to get the damage repaired” said MWEC in a social media release.
A Facebook post by Montana-Dakota Utilities to their customers on Sunday meanwhile announced that power had been restored for all of their customers in what the company describes as an unprecedented event.
MDU hired on 15 almost-graduates of Bismarck State College’s Lineworker program to assist the company during their restoration efforts. They helped MDU staff frame new structures for installation and clean up damages.
“North Dakota’s electric cooperatives are thankful for our dedicated electric cooperative employees, contractors, and suppliers, who have been working around the clock, making progress every day. The value of our cooperative network and cooperation among cooperatives is on full display this week,” General Manager and Executive Vice President of North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives Josh Kramer, said in a press release.
Kramer added that they are working with contractors, emergency officials, and community leaders to ensure a continuous supply of food, materials, and housing are being provided to line crews and all those helping with restoration efforts.
In an effort to help restore power as quickly as possible, Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order waiving hours of service requirements so that carriers, contractors, and local electric cooperative workers can enter the state to assist in restoration efforts. This waiver is in effect until the end of May.
Burgum also plans to request a presidential disaster declaration which will unlock federal funds to pay for infrastructure repairs needed.