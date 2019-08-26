Members of the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club hit the road on Saturday, Aug. 24, joined by hundreds of fellow bikers to raise money for some local youth.
On Saturday afternoon, over 300 bikes headed north from Black Magic Harley-Davidson in Williston, set to make 6 stops along the run’s route. The 14th annual event helps raise funds for children in need, and last year’s ride brought in around $40,000. Event organizers had a goal of $50,000 for this year’s run.
Riders stopped in Ray, Stanley, Powers Lake, Battleview and Tioga before returning to the Upper Missouri Fairgrounds Saturday evening for a little food and fun at the event’s wrap-up feed and party. The night featured live music, food and auctions to help raise more funds for the ride’s recipients.