Hoping to follow in her mother's footsteps, Riley Bowman is already on a very good path.
Just recently she was tabbed as the latest "chosen" member of the National Scouting Report (NSR), an organization that works with a multiple level of sports, in an effort to help student athletes achieve top-level college play.
Not just anyone makes this elite list.
In a statement along with the announcement, an official from NSR said, "we are so stoked and very honored to be part of her journey. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for this super talented and intelligent young lady. It's time to grind, Riley!"
You see, Riley is the daughter of Kristi (Anseth) and Chris Bowman of Boulder, Colorado.
Kristi, you might recall, was a former standout student/athlete at Williston High School and then the University of North Dakota-Williston.
UND-W has since become Williston State College (WSC).
On those levels Kristi stood out on the court in basketball and volleyball, while also proving to be a top-notch trumpet player in the high school band.
Academics proved to be another field that she excelled, while working the additional activities into her allotted time.
YOUNG TALENT
However, for this Scope column, the center of attention is Riley.
A member of the Boulder High School Panthers, at the age of 15 she is only a freshman.
Her athletic talent finds her hurling fastpitch softball, along with playing first base and outfield, when not pitching.
She competes on the high school level and is also involved in a club team.
At 15, Riley is called upon to pitch "80 percent of the time."
While standing in at 5-feet 4-inches and 125 pounds, her velocity ranged from 58-61 miles per hour, having reached her personal best, topping out at 64 mph.
In one high school season she notched 221 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 1.04.
FALL SOFTBALL
In Colorado girls fastpitch softball is played in the fall, rather then spring.
This past fall her Panthers made it to the regionals, however they missed out on competing at state.
Riley also plays club ball for the Rocky Mountain Thunder Swank 16U team.
She tells us this unit plays mostly in Colorado, within an hour of her home, however they have plans to travel to Reno, Kansas City, and Portland for games.
The team also made a trip to compete in Florida this past December.
FUTURE PLANS
Softball is her only athletic love, meaning she is involved in the sport one way or the other "pretty much every day."
From practice to games, the Bowman family is kept on the run.
While now working with an NSR scout, Riley will continue to hone her skills on the mound.
Riley tells us she "definitely" has her goal set to play softball while earning her college degree.
While it is still pretty early in her young career, she is limited to talk with Division III and II schools at this time.
She is also unable to chat with Division I schools until her junior season, however, she can go to camps at those schools.
MUCH LIKE MOM
We earlier told you about following the path she has set for herself to follow in her "mom's footsteps."
While being athletic like her mother, Riley also manages a 4.67 grade point average in the classroom at BHS.
Music is another area the ladies agree on with Riley having played the trumpet, an instrument her mother excelled in, back in fifth grade.
Now she concentrates, when time allows, on the piano and guitar.
We should also note her father was athletic as a varsity wrestler in Indiana during his high school days, while the couple met when attending Purdue University.
Today Kristi and her husband both serve as professors at the University of Colorado.
For Riley, college plans include chemical engineering, "like mom," while showing an early interest in pre-med.
GUIDING PATH
Riley noted that her mother talks a lot about Penny Slagle, who influenced Kristi during her time at UND-W.
In some respect Slagle filled that role of a scout, much like Riley has to guide her along in her formative years.
Riley was excited to have an opportunity to meet with Penny during an earlier visit to Williston with her family.
Now, we can add Riley's name to our watch list, much like Katie Ledecky, along with Brian and Brent Qvale, to name a few.
It's always fun, as we have over the years been in a position to pass along positive information involving folks with local connections.
UPCOMING ITEMS
Now with another successful Band Day in the books, it's time to look ahead to spring and summer events in the Williston area.
A quick glance of the Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau calendar tells us the 2022 Community Sale is planned for May 21.
This has always been a grand event and brings the community out in force.
You should also mark your calendar for June 8-11 as the dates for the annual Miss North Dakota Scholarship Pageant back in Williston.
This too has been a long-running event that puts the spotlight on Williston.
It takes a lot of effort from countless volunteers to present this event.
Don't forget about the annual Fort Union Rendezvous that is planned for June 16-19 at the historic Fort Union Trading Post.
This national historic site is a grand place to visit and learn about area history.
We can't forget about the Upper Missouri Valley Fair set for June 22-26.
This fun outing is held at the fairgrounds located north of Williston.
Here you have a sampling of events planned for your enjoyment.
We encourage you to get out with the family and thank the organizers for the huge effort in staging this level of entertainment.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.