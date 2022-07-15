In 1990, Westby took the full brunt of PETA’s wrath when a Gopher Hunt was held by the Lions Club. Although the hunt went as scheduled, it made national news headlines and put a nail in the tiny coffin of future hunts.
This year, citizens brought back the great tradition of eradicating the vermin for the benefit of farmers and ranchers. Thumbing their nose at outsiders in cities who preach and prattle from high atop digital thrones, this 2022 Gopher Derby was a great success.
On the morning of July 9th, Clifford Johnson sat on a bench outside Charlie’s Place in Westby. Thayne Meyer dropped by to open his establishment and joked, “What, no PETA protests?”
Trucks and cars pulled in from 9am to 10am to check in for the derby. 16 teams of two competed in the event and would eventually dispatch 599 of the little buggers.
By the noon hour, teams were spread out throughout Divide and Sheridan counties. Trolling the back roads or out on side-by-sides with loaded firearms and tails for proof of a successfull kill, they kept their eyes trained on the fields.
People from Scobey, Montana, to Crosby, North Dakota, came to test their mettle against the vermin and prove they were the superior sportsman.
At one point, just west of Fortuna, two boys could be seen posted up in a field to find their quarry. After taking aim and attempting a shot, one young man ran full tilt to the gopher mound and took a dive to try and catch the critter. Coming up from the dusty hole, he was left empty handed and gave a hard kick to the ground in a telltale sign of temporary defeat.
Although the temperature was only 77 degrees, it felt more like a balmy 700. But the teams would not be deterred and many stayed out until just seconds before the deadline closed.
If the mighty hunters put notches in their stock for each gopher killed, their firearms would be whittled down to toothpicks. Each team collected gopher tails and Clifford Johnson counted each while inspecting it to determine if it was fresh.
Before the winners were announced, LaVon Wagler gave a short speech thanking participants and explaining the purpose of the Gopher Derby.
“The hope of it was that everyone had a good time, and to get out with your buddy or your kid,” Wagler said. “For me, that was spending time with my son. While we most certainly did not come out on top, we had a lot of fun. I’m glad everyone was able to get out and enjoy themselves, and we hopefully helped out farmers here and there with a few less gophers.”
First place went to Andrew Peterson and Elliot Rudningen with 94 tails total. Two teams tied for second with 78 gophers.
While one team was skunked and failed to make a confirmed kill, others bagged anywhere from five to 67 tails by the 2:30pm deadline.
Next year, the organizers will plan for a June event, so the grass will be shorter, and they hope to bring in sponsors for bigger prizes.