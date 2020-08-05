Due to social distancing requirements for their 2020 summer camps, Upper Missouri Ministries could only allow half the usual number of children at their summer camps. That’s left them with a $130,000 shortfall. So they’re hosting a Sweet Corn & Quilts Festival to help make up the difference. Here's what you need to know to help them out.
1. All the sweet corn, beef, and sides you can eat will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9.
2. The event will be outside, allowing for physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available, and bathrooms will be cleaned hourly.
3. A silent auction will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., and a live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. Items will be available to view and bid online at CampUmm.org.
4. Donations are being accepted for the auctions. These may include things like quilts, gift baskets, woodwork, trips/vacations, crafts, gift certificates.
5. Drop donations off at the UMM Office in Williston at 123 Second St. W. on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday or at the UMM Bible Camp at 12601 58th St. NW Epping. Or call 701-859-4181 to schedule a pickup of your item.