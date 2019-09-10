All junior high school volleyball players involved in a bus crash Saturday, Sept. 6, in rural Williams County, N.D., returned to school Monday, according to superintendents.
The bus carried the Mon-Dak Thunder Volleyball team, which includes students from Grenora, N.D., and Westby, Mont., public schools. The team was traveling to a match in Lambert, Mont., when the bus with 23 people on board crashed shortly after 9 a.m. between Grenora and Williston, N.D., the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The bus drifted into the left ditch and overturned on the roadway, the Highway Patrol said. The driver and an adult suffered minor injuries, with the adult transferred to a Minot, N.D., hospital. Eight other people were taken to a Williston hospital.
All of the people transported to the Williston hospital have been released, Grenora Superintendent Aaron Rudningen said Monday. The adult transferred to the Minot hospital remained there Monday but was in stable condition, he said.
The bus driver was identified by the Highway Patrol as Amanda Myers, 53, Grenora. The patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether any citations or charges were being considered in the crash.