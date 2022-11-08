Much of North Dakota is on a winter storm watch because of a system that could bring blizzard conditions southeast of Williston.
While the city will largely be spared the brunt of the storm, anybody traveling outside the area should take note of conditions that could deteriorate over the next couple of days.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for late Wednesday through Friday morning, covering all but the northwest region of North Dakota.
“If you’ve been hearing about more significant accumulations, there is a fairly potent winter storm possible, but the major accumulations for that are expected to be in the south-central, through the eastern portions of the state, and generally stay southeast of Williston,” said Alex Edwards, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.
New snow accumulation of one to three inches is possible for the Williston area Wednesday.
For southwest and much of central North Dakota, including the James River Valley, six to 12 inches of snow is possible Wednesday through Friday morning, with the potential for more. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
The eastward system will strengthen as it passes through the Colorado Rockies before entering the Northern Plains late Wednesday night.
Travel outside of the northwest region of the state to areas in the storm watch zone could be very difficult to impossible, as strong winds may cause widespread blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility on the roads, according to the NWS.
“If anyone has travel plans through that area through early Friday, that will be significantly impacted with that snow,” Edwards said.
Expect colder temperatures in the area as the storm passes through the state. Highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper-teens throughout the weekend, with lows dipping below freezing.
“The storm passes through on Thursday, and cold air filters in behind it. So Thursday will also be chilly, but the majority of that snow is expected to stay south and east of Williston,” Edwards said.