A State prosecuting attorney in the Torrie Vader trial requested seven photos be excluded as evidence in the Baby Willow case.
The five-month-old infant, dubbed "Doe" in court documents but identified as "Baby Willow" in several social media posts prior to the trial, suffered permanent brain injuries resulting in blindness and the inability to walk or feed herself, reportedly for the rest of her life.
Vader, who owned and operated a daycare service out of her Williston home, is accused of criminal child abuse. The State alleges, based on expert medical statements, Willow was the victim of shaken baby syndrome while under Vader's care.
Much of the State's case against Vader centers on her providing multiple versions of how Willow incurred a severe head injury, including that Vader slipped and fell with Willow in her arms while descending a flight of stairs at her residence.
Defense attorneys had requested photos of the stairs and entryway at the bottom of the staircase be introduced as evidence in the case (State of North Dakota, Plaintiff vs. Torrie Lynn Vader, Defendant.)
Assistant State's Attorney Nathan Madden on Tuesday filed a motion in District Court to exclude the photographs as evidence.
Although the case is being tried by Williams County District Judge Kirsten Sjue, the trial commenced Jan. 3 in a McKenzie County courthouse after Sjue granted a motion for a change of venue.
The jury in the case was selected from a large pool of McKenzie County residents to counteract any bias alleged by defense attorneys due to local press reports, posts on Facebook and other social media websites.
The State's attorney for Williams County requested a court order to exclude the photos "of the flooring in the Defendant's residence."
"The State submits that the proposed Defendant's exhibits showing the flooring at the first-floor landing of the Defendant's [residence] are misleading and confusing," Madden argued in his motion.
The State asked that all seven photographs be excluded.
"Some show the presence of a rug, which was not in place at least as of the time law enforcement made contact with the residence on the day following the incident," according to the motion.
The State took issue with what it claimed are inconsistencies in the floor condition among the seven photos including "some apparent swelling of the laminate" and "what appears to be water damage" in some locations and not in others.
"Simply stated, there is no possible way that all of these images accurately represent the condition of the flooring on July 16, 2021," according to the motion.
The State also alleged "the Defendant never told law enforcement about any issues with the flooring during her interviews" with Williston Police Department detectives.
In his opening statement on the first day of the trial, defense attorney Jeremy Curran alluded to bruises his client suffered as a result of falling from the stairs while holding the infant in her care. However, State's Assistant Attorney Kathryn Presusse countered during opening remarks to the jury that Vader changed her version of events multiple times.
In its motion to request exclusion of the staircase photos, the State emphasized the photographs should be omitted because they are misleading and part of what prosecutors claim are inconsistencies in Vader's narrative.
"The tripping/slipping/falling stories were told...only after the Bumbo seat story and the dropped in her car seat story," Assistant State's Attorney Madden wrote.
"The Defendant's 'final truth' was that she tripped/slipped/fell, that Doe came out of her left arm, that Doe's head hit a wall, that Doe hit three stairs, and that the Defendant was finally able to grab her by the leg," Madden's request continued. "At no point in the Bumbo seat story, the car seat story, the first tripping/slipping/falling story, or the 'final truth' tripping/slipping/falling story did the Defendant direct law enforcement's attention to any flooring issues."
On behalf of the State, Madden reiterated his contention that the seven photos are "misleading" and "confusing." He requested the Court exclude them as evidence.
According to an index of public documents listed in the Register of Actions for North Dakota Courts, the request appears to have been granted. However, at press time the Williams County Clerk of District Court was unable to provide a copy of the "Proposed Order" Granting Motion to Exclude Photographs.