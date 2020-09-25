A grant from the Williston STAR Fund is helping a beautification project in the community to expand.
The project was designed to bring public art to the community by wrapping 14 city-owned traffic signal cabinets in decorated vinyl. The wraps showcase the work of local artists, with a focus on North Dakota and the region. Images of Teddy Roosevelt, fields of sunflowers, and picturesque landscapes adorn the current boxes, which were completed in 2018. Phase 2 will beautify 13 more boxes.
It was spearheaded by Leadership Williston student Caitlin Pallai, who said she was encouraged by one of the original artists to expand the vinyl wraps to other areas of Williston.
“Onesti Krieger, one of the artists featured in Phase I, approached me last August about the possibility of a Phase II for this project,” said Pallai. “Knowing the amount of positive community response received with Phase I, and that there would likely be continued city support, I was excited to tackle Phase II.”
The project is receiving up to $15,000 from the Williston STAR Fund Community Build/Growth Grant, which was approved by the Williston City Commission at its March 10, 2020 meeting. The individual vinyl wraps range in price from $600 to $1,445 each, and will once again be installed by Clean Slate Group out of Bozeman, Montana. Installation of the wraps began on Wednesday, Sep 23.
“There are 13 cabinets being wrapped this year with artwork from 13 artists. Outside of Tycee Evans, all the artists are new,” explained Pallai. “New mediums this year include alcohol ink, fabric, stained glass, and a digital art piece in addition to photography, acrylic and others.”
Forty-nine artists submitted a total of 130 pieces for review. The five-member selection committee reviewed the art in three phases. Once the new cabinets are wrapped, the total number of wrapped boxes will be 27 in Williston. Pallai said the project is a unique way to engage artists with the community, and give those visiting something eye-catching as they explore the area.
"I think having these boxes wrapped in something colorful, something vibrant and have locally produced art can be a point of pride and be something to seek out in the community," Pallai said. "It's something for people to enjoy, and we got such a positive response initially that we wanted to do some more. It's another bright spot for people, and hopefully they enjoy this round as much as the last."
The following are the selected pieces and their locations:
- East Dakota Parkway & 1804, "Angler Artillery" by Tycee Evans
- Second Street E, "Hedderichs" by John Geyerman
- Second Avenue W & Second Street W, "Grain Elevator I" by Shanel Locke
- Second Avenue W & Sixth Street W, "A New Opportunity" by Melissa Krause
- Sixth Avenue W & 11th Street W, "Fairy Garden & Endangered" (two on one box) by Chelsie Boykin
- Ninth Avenue W & 11th Street W, "Three Sisters" by Alexandra Haskell
- Hwy 2 & 11th Street W, "Mahto" by Traci LeVay-Holt
- Hwy 2 & 11th Street W, "Golden Wheat" by Kathleen Sinclair
- Sixth Ave W & 18th Street W, "Sunflower & Cattails" (two on one box) by Linda Beard
- Sixth Avenue W & 18th Street W, "Stained Glass Missouri Breaks" by Clifton Sundt
- Sixth Avenue W & 18th Street W, (Light of Christ Lutheran Church) | "Kawaii ND" by Jennifer Naea
- University Avenue & 26th Street E, "Nomad" by Jeff Tucker
- University Avenue & 26th Street E, "Tight Knit" by Kirby Lund