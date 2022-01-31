SRR RallyX 18
Landon Eskew, Nathan Witt and local Williston Petrolheads put the pedal to the mud and blasted around the snow for an early reason rally race.

Lack of working brakes didn’t stop Landon Eskew, owner at Borderline Performance & Repair, from whipping his roughed up Honda Civic around the track at top speeds.

