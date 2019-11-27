Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s time to start focusing on Christmas, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau is ringing in the season by transforming Spring Lake Park into a Winter Wonderland.
The Annual Holiday Lights Drive kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 30, and runs through Dec. 31, showcasing a bigger and better schedule of events than ever before. Over 75 light displays will be set up around the park, and each week has multiple days that feature activities for the entire family, as well as a few themed nights just for adults. The park opens from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and for only $5 per car, the entire family can come out and enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the season.
Activities will take place at the Keelboat, with hot chocolate to warm you up and crafts, games and special holiday guests to keep everyone entertained. Activities begin on Sunday, Dec. 1 with Unicorn Night, bringing live unicorns to the park for everyone to visit.
The unicorns will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Other activities include LEGO Night, ice carvers, life-size Candyland, reindeer visits, Slime Time with the Northern Plains Ghostbusters and of course, the holiday wouldn’t be complete without a few visits with the Man himself, Santa Claus. Santa will be at the park six times this year, giving a few extra opportunities for kids to share their holiday wishes.
Ashley Oyloe, events coordinator for the CVB, said that almost everything at this years Lights Drive is new, and that more than half of the month’s sponsors are also new. Each night is sponsored by a different company or organization, with proceeds from the entrance fee being split between the Parks Department for operational costs and the remainder going towards a local non-profit.
“This is family oriented in every possible way,” Oyloe told the Williston Herald. “This is the epitome of community and family. It brings together non-profits, it brings together communities and businesses and the people around them as well.”
There are no costs associated with any of the activities, aside from the gate entrance fee and registration for the themed adult nights. Registration for the adult nights can be done online at www.visitwilliston.com, but Oyloe said those interested in taking part in the Murder Mystery Party on Dec. 13 or the Adult Craft Night on Dec. 20 should register as soon as possible, as spaces are limited. Registration for the Murder Mystery Party will end on Dec. 2.
With so many exciting things going on at the park, Oyloe said the best way to keep apprised of all the holiday fun is by following the Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive page on Facebook, which is updated regularly with information and events happening during the month. A full calendar of events for the Holiday Lights Drive can be found at www.facebook.com/HolidayLightsDrive. Anyone interested in volunteering to help put materials together for the Drive can contact the CVB at 701-774-9041.