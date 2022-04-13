Williston has had more than 10 inches of snow so far in a storm many are calling Snowmageddon 2022.
It is an unusual storm system, caused by the counterclockwise windflow around the Plains states, which is in turn caused by those pesky Rockies sticking their noses up in the air. The more wound up the system gets, the farther north it can draw wind from the Gulf up. That wind comes with a lot of moisture, making for snowball and snowman-worthy snow — unusual for North Dakota.
“You couple that with it slowing down and cutting off like it does, and that’s what brings these historical type storms,” Rick Krolak with the National Weather Service in Bismarck explained to the Williston Herald.
This is a three-day storm. The last time that happened was 25 years ago, Krolak said. That particular storm dumped 17.5 inches of snow on Bismarck, 18 inches on Dickinson, 22.5 inches on Mott and 24 inches in Bowman.
Williston, however, didn’t get hammered during that storm. In fact, according to the National Weather Service’s records, Williston only got one-half inch during that event, Krolak said.
This time around, though, the Williston region is getting its fair share of the Gulf storm’s precipitation, and, as many farmers will tell you, it’s something the area can really use. While the rest of the state’s dry conditions have eased, the Williston region has remained in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, for the past several months.
This storm could be a game changer as far as the drought goes, Krolak said.
“This mornings reports of snowfall also had over an inch of liquid with that,” he said. “So that’s going to help a little bit. Another good thing that will help is temperatures are supposed to stay cool though the weekend. Even though we don’t like that, it’s going to cause, you know melting to be a little slower. It’s going to soak into the ground better.”
Wind speeds, meanwhile, have been in the 50-mph range in Williston and the temperatures are unseasonably cold, around 30 degrees lower than normal. Friday’s forecast is for somewhere around 10 degrees. That won’t be a record, but is getting uncomfortably close. The record for that date is minus 6 degrees.
Busy day for emergency management
Because this is a Gulf storm, the snow is thick and slushy and wet. That makes it really hard to drive in, even for four-wheel drives, Emergency Management Director Mike Smith told the Williston Herald.
“The city’s residential streets are getting so drifted in that people are abandoning their cars in the lanes of traffic and stuff,” he said. “That creates issues for emergency response vehicles. Some people aren’t even making it completely out of their driveway before they get stuck.”
There have also been several accidents, including property damage accidents so far, although for the most part, people haven’t been getting physically injured. The conditions are so bad, officials have discontinued plowing emergency travel routes for now.
Things are just too dangerous out there, Smith said, and he urged the general public to stay home if at all possible.
“We’ve made arrangements with the County Highway, the City Public Works and the NDDOT if we have any emergency calls we can have their plows escort our ambulances and fire trucks as needed. That’s all being coordinated through the Emergency Operations Center.”
The EOC was activated at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will remain open as long as necessary, Smith said. A decision was to be made this weekend about whether the center will be needed Thursday.
In the event there are any lengthy power outages, Williams County plans to open emergency warming shelters. So far there have not been any major power outages, though.
“For the most part we’ve been able to handle everything quickly and efficiently,” Smith said. “That’s part of what having the emergency operation center open (is for), so if something out of the ordinary does come up, we’ve got everybody we need together right then to take care of it.”
Smith has not heard any reports of carbon monoxide or hypothermia, and no stranded motorists have had to be rescued so far.
“If the power does go out, make sure not to run generators indoors,” Smith said, due to the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning. “No charcoal grills or anything like that in the home. And be careful with leaving, you know, like candles lit or anything like that. And please stay home unless it’s an emergency. If you do have to travel, make sure you’ve got a full tank of gas and your emergency kit in your car.”
Most cities in the region have issued no travel advisories. Highway 2 is closed from Williston to Devils Lake and Highway 85 is closed from Watford City to Williston, Smith added.
Officials in McKenzie County told the Williston Herald they expect another 5 to 9 feet of snow and stressed that residents should stay home if at all possible, as it may be difficult or even impossible for emergency services to get to you in the event of an emergency.
“Arnegard Fire Department is ready to go,” the Williston Herald was told on Facebook. “We have a large backup generator that we can use to power the station should we lose power. The big 4x4 units are stocked and ready to go should a call come in. Streets her win the city are near impassable. City maintenance worker was out, but couldn’t keep up. McKenzie County, along with all of the fire departments, EMS personnel, law enforcement and DES have had meetings ahead of this storm to make sure we had a plan and were ready to go to respond.”
Many residents have made plans to ‘chillax’
While emergency management crews are being kept very busy right now, most residents the Williston Herald talked to had done their shopping ahead of the storm, and plans to “chillax” — exactly as Emergency Management Services have urged the public to do.
“We just made sure to do our normal weekly grocery shopping a couple of days agora nd are treating this like any other snowy day in North Dakota,” Kirsten Havskjold told the Williston Herald. “Definitely welcoming a forced slow down, though! I don’t have anything planned for the day! Maybe some board games and a movie night.”
Heidi Barman, meanwhile, had shopped the day before and stocked up on everything she needed, including banana bread ingredients and Easter eggs to color.
“I have been working on paperwork at home and helping the kids with homework,” she said. “Definitely staying busy! Movies are also on the agenda as we watch the storm pass through.”
Lots of residents are reporting very deep snow drifts, ranging from 4 foot in front of the Arnegard Fire protection District doors to 8 to 10 foot around Barbara Seidler’s camper.
Riley Moore, meanwhile, dug himself out of all the snow drifts so he could help a few others get out of snow drifts, he said.
“As far as work, we’re taking the day (days?) off. Going to eat a bowl of Knoephla and a slice of kuchen,” he said.
Gordon Sanders, meanwhile, said he is more than ready for the storm.
“Born and raised here over 60 years,” he said. “This was forecast for days beforehand. Plan accordingly.”
He’s outfitted his tractors with snowblowers and has them ready to go, once the wind stops blowing.
In Plentywood, Shauna Farver reports the cows have a healthy dusting of snow on their backs. Which is actually good for the cattle, she added, because it helps insulate them from the cold, along with the windbreak they’ve provided.
She and her family, like many cattle ranches in the area, are watching over the mamas and new babies in shifts. They’ve built makeshift pens to care for them as well, and other members of the team are making hot meals for the working hands to enjoy when they come in from the cold.
“It takes teamwork the the weather gets dangerous during calving season,” Farver said.
Many, many business were closed Wednesday, although a few hardy souls, including Pete’s Brewhaha were open. See the sidebar for a list of who was open and who was closed.
City and County offices closed early on Wednesday due to the storm, though essential employees continued to provide service to Williston and the surrounding areas.
“We are especially thankful for staff whose work responsibilities continue overnight, on weekends, on holidays and during winter storms, those protecting the public by responding to emergencies, overseeing inmates and youth, plowing roads and maintaining our facilities and technologies!” Commented Helen Askim, Director HR, Communications and GIS for Williams County.
The heavy afternoon snowfall caused the City and County to suspend snow removal operations until Thursday morning, as visibility dropped to nearly zero. City sanitation services were also paused, and will resume on Saturday, April 16, weather permitting.
The Williston Fire Department shared some Winter Storm tips for fire safety, as many residents find themselves stuck at home during the week’s storm. There are more home fires in winter than any other season, and many of those come from unattended or faulty space heaters, candles and other heat sources. Most importantly, the Fire Department urges residents to make sure their fire alarms are functional, as well as installing carbon monoxide detectors.
Residents should avoid going outside for prolonged periods during the storm, but should still ensure that driveways are free of snow and ice in case of emergencies. Additionally, you should have two ways out of the house planned. Residents should also be ready in the event of power and heat loss by making sure they have flashlights and batteries handy, and avoid using candles if possible. Have warm layers of clothing and extra blankets at the ready, and if you are using an emergency heat source, keep anything flammable at least three feet away.
Mitch Melberg contributed to this article.