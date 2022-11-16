MonDak residents are accustomed to cold winter months, but anticipated increases in heating-utility bills are a rude awakening for everyone, especially people on fixed incomes.
Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) warned residents that winter heating costs would rise starting in Nov. 2022. In a press statement issued about six weeks ago, MDU estimated monthly utility bills could increase an average of $30 for customers who rely on natural gas to heat their homes during winter months.
In an Oct. 5 announcement, MDU offered a variety of reasons for the anticipated increase including reduced supplies of natural gas, unusually hot summer and fall seasons that increased natural gas use for air conditioning and raised prices while simultaneously lowering underground storage levels. MDU also attributed part of the increase to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which raised natural gas prices in Europe.
Increased exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Europe caused prices to surge throughout North America, according to a MDU spokesperson.
Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., said that inflation is a primary concern for customers who rely on natural gas for heating their homes. However, the company cannot legally pass direct natural gas increases onto customers due to government regulations in the four states in which it operates.
MDU press spokesperson Mark Hanson explained the company can legally increase basic rates — as determined by state regulatory commissions — for various infrastructure, staffing and transportation expenses such as pipes, buildings, trucks and employment costs.
Although the anticipated increases are still expected, Hanson said that because weather varies in different states and different regions within each state, the anticipated average increase is just an approximation.
“It’s looking to be about $30 more per month compared to last winter’s heating use,” Hanson said. “That’s based on average use and average weather over the past 30 years.”
Weather remains the “biggest driver” in forecasting monthly increases, he explained, noting 80 percent of each customer's bill is based on the cost of natural gas, nationally.
“Weather can differ everywhere,” Hanson said, adding that winter heating bill forecasts start in Nov. “So it can be different for different customers [based on their location].”
He attributed the record-setting summer heat as a major factor in lowering natural gas supplies and increasing prices heading into the winter season, along with mandated decreases in coal use as an energy source. Some electric power plants rely on natural gas as an energy source. This impacts air-conditioning use and natural gas costs during hot summer months.
"It was a hot summer. As coal plants have been retired across the country, the majority of replacements have come from natural gas-fired electric generating units," Hanson said.
How to get help
For customers on fixed and low incomes, various government agencies can help defer the costs of heating-utility bills. Although MDU cannot directly reimburse customers on fixed and low incomes, the company offers assistance in directing them to state agencies and local branches that help with paying utility bills from Oct. 1 through May 31 annually.
One such agency is North Star Human Service Zone. As a local office of the North Dakota Human Service Center, North Star offers assistance to those who qualify. North Star staff can assist people with applying for reductions or direct reimbursements on their heating bills.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available to residents who qualify, based on household income. As of Oct. 1, the annual income eligibility limit for a single household is $33,407.
North Star provides staffing assistance to help people determine eligibility and complete their applications. In addition, LIHEAP offers a simple-to-follow brochure that outlines who is eligible for the program and how to apply online or through their county social service office.
"LIHEAP can pay for a portion of fuel used to heat your home during the months your household is eligible," the brochure states. "The amount of the benefits depends on your income, the type and size of your home, and the type of fuels used to heat your home."
There are three payment methods available through LIHEAP.
- The first reimburses the fuel vendor or utility company directly, but only if the applicant purchases their fuel directly from a vendor or the utility company.
- The second method reimburses applicants for bills already paid to a vendor for fuel purchased after Oct. 1, 2022.
- Finally, "If your heating costs are included in your rent and you do not live in subsidized housing or receive housing assistance, a payment will be made directly to you each month that you are eligible," the brochure states.
"They can certainly call our agency if they have any questions and are eligible," said Dana Melland, an eligibility worker for North Star Human Service Zone in Williston.
Applicants can also go online for information at: www.applyforhelp.nd.gov
North Star Human Service Zone office hours are 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday. Appointments are encouraged for people who require assistance completing their applications.
North Star is located at 110 W. Broadway, Ste. 202, in downtown Williston; 701-774-6300.