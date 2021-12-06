Snow on the ground today may have you dreaming of a white Christmas. That’s still possible at this point, of course, but the stock market nature of this year’s winter — above normal one day and below normal the next — is making this a very uncertain prospect for Santa and his reindeer.
Williston hit 55 degrees on Dec. 1, according to the National Weather Service monitor at the Williston Basin International Airport. That’s about 25 degrees above normal, and a mere degree away from the record high, set in 1969, of 56 degrees.
It didn’t take long for things to swing the other way, however, in true stock market form, to 20 degrees below normal on Monday, Dec. 6, at a bracing minus 13 degrees.
Along with this precipitous change in temperature was an average 3 or so inches of snow — give or take an inch, depending on where you are. That may seem like a healthy amount, but water equivalents are a funny thing, particularly when it’s very cold.
Snow gets fluffier the colder it is, and so, the water equivalent of our 3 inches was probably 10 to 1, National Weather Service Bismarck Meteorologist Todd Hamilton told the Williston Herald. That would make the snow, at best 30/100 of an inch of water.
None of that water is likely to seep into the ground much as it melts, given that the ground is already frozen, Hamilton added.
“If we would get you know a bunch of these snows that would accumulate up and start getting some good snowpack, that will make a difference,” he said. “But this one little snow event is not going to make that much difference.”
The chances of more precipitation this week are scant. There’s a slight chance on Wednesday of scattered snow showers, after which temperatures will drop a bit before once again climbing to above freezing by weekend.
Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to be in the 20s, followed by milder temperatures ranging from 35 on Saturday to 40 by Sunday.
The weather pattern right now is La Nina, which typically leads to a colder winter than usual. But there’s no clear signal of above or below normal precipitation with a La Nina.
Other, more fleeting weather patterns are more likely to show up during a La Nina, which can shake things up a little. Chief among these is the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO.
This is a traveling weather pattern that starts in the tropics, where upper and lower level air is shaken and stirred like a giant martini in the sky. The pattern travels slowly eastward over a 30 to 60-day period, often bringing clouds and anomalous precipitation with it, particularly as it passes over the western United States.