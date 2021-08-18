Cooler weather makes it likely the smoke blanketing the western part of North Dakota will ease, but more smoke is likely in the future.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advised residents to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions fluctuate across the state. Wildfires located in the western portion of the United States and in Canada sent smoke across the state, particularly the western part.
The air quality was moderate, which creates a risk for people with respiratory problems.
Extremely small particles of ash and soot, or particulate matter, increased earlier this week. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or conditions such as asthma and allergies. The NDDEQ advises people with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.
High particulate numbers, coupled with higher temperatures over the next few days, could heighten the complications. People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate help from a medical provider.
With temperatures expected to fall to a high of just 61 on Friday, Aug. 20, the smoke will likely lessen over the coming days.
As the drought continues, these conditions will likely reoccur over the coming weeks. For up-to-date information on the region’s current air quality and tips on respiratory protection during a smoke event, visit airnow.gov. Tune into your local weather station for additional information.