Daisy Evitt and her group Rexella Daisy released their debut album at a special event held in Williston.
The James Memorial Art Center’s Center Stage was filled with people as Evitt took the stage on Thursday, Aug. 22, performing songs from the album, “From The Moment,” and sharing the stories behind her inspiration. The event was hosted by The Fresh Palate of Williston, where Evitt was a former employee.
Visitors enjoyed food and snacks as Rexella Daisy performed, sharing their “Contemporary Christian Pop” sound with the audience.
The group played for well over an hour, with Evitt singing and playing keyboard and violin. Evitt is set for another public performance at the James’ annual Art Fest event, held on Saturday, Sep. 21 at Harmon Park.