MEDORA — Recently, park staff have identified a large culvert failure at mile marker 12 on the South Unit Scenic Drive. The culvert failure has undermined and caved in a portion of the road surface, causing hazardous conditions for motorists. Starting June 15th, the road will be closed at Wind Canyon for crews to replace the culvert and rebuild the road surface. This work is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
“The badlands erode easily, constantly challenging our roads and trails,” says Park Ranger Amy McCann. “Closing this section is necessary for the safety of our visitors and park staff. The park is determined to open this section as soon as possible.”
East River Road will remain open from Medora to the park’s north boundary. Visitors can access the interior trails from Painted Canyon, Halliday Well and Lower Jones Creek Trail parking lots. If you need assistance planning your trip please call us at 701-623-4466, visit our website at www.nps.gov/thro or email us at thro_interpretation@nps.gov.