Sometimes after a rough ride it's hard to get back on the horse and attempt to make a clean ride out of the chute. This old scribe found that to be true in our come back column last week.

In an effort to praise the work of the late Jack Dyville we alluded to the fact it would be nice to name the stage at the Old Armory Theatre in his honor. Oooooops!! Since then we we learned, from many folks in the know, that honor has already been handed out. We thank you for the heads up.



Tags

Load comments