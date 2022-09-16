Sometimes after a rough ride it's hard to get back on the horse and attempt to make a clean ride out of the chute. This old scribe found that to be true in our come back column last week.
In an effort to praise the work of the late Jack Dyville we alluded to the fact it would be nice to name the stage at the Old Armory Theatre in his honor. Oooooops!! Since then we we learned, from many folks in the know, that honor has already been handed out. We thank you for the heads up.
Thus, The Scope sends out an apology to B. Michael Quale, a man who has also devoted his life to the arts in Williston.
While we must have missed the memo, we have since learned that at the end of the 40th annual Entertainment, Inc! celebration the board of directors celebrated Quale's contributions. In doing so they announced the naming of the Old Armory Stage in his honor.
It was Quale, working alongside with Dyville and many others, that worked hard to keep theater alive in this community. We believe it won't be long before Dyville is honored in a similar manner.
Stay Tuned.
BED FAIR NEAR
Hey folks, time has come to call your attention to the 17th annual Bed Fair hosted by the CHI St. Alexius Ladies Auxiliary. You had best mark down Tuesday through Thursday (September 20-22) as the dates if you want to cash in on some super bargains.
On opening day Tuesday the hours for the Bed Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You will then be able to shop from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with the final day hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The Bed Fair is held in the cafeteria area of the hospital, right at the front entrance and you will have a chance to check out what is being offered this year. Everything from sheets, pillows, pillow cases, blankets, quilt sets and sports blanket set have "been always popular."
We should also tell you they have baby blankets, along with "everything for the bed," according to McGinley.
RAISING FUNDS
Over the previous 16 years the auxiliary has raised more than $45,000 that has been used for important hospital needs. Approximately 50-60 members presently make up the auxiliary. We learned this year the proceeds will be used for new mattresses for the CHI ICU unit. Sounds like a fantastic way to put the funds to work.
McGinley also tells us this is the biggest fundraising event for the local hospital and your support is encouraged.
JEAN'S GARDEN
Earlier this summer another successful event was held with Jean's Garden Party being held at First Lutheran Church in Williston. This being the third year without the garden tour, the party has filled the void.
Members named this year's event in honor of the late Jean Nelson, who was the instigator of the Garden Tour and proved to be "the heart of the auxiliary," overseeing the tour for more than 20 years. It was said that Nelson would even drive up alleys in search of gardens.
Jean's Garden Party featured a brunch, along with a program and speaker on topics relating to gardens. In addition, some vendors were set up, featuring garden items.
McGinley noted they sold admission tickets along with a raffle to raise additional funds for the auxiliary.
CLASS OF 1982
Mary Stenberg tells us the Williston High School Class of 1982 will be hosting a reunion over the Homecoming weekend of October 7-8. Plans call for the class members to be a part of the parade that begins at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, followed by the football game at Legends Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
She also notes there will be social time at Rivers Edge, beginning around 7 p.m. for those who do not want to attend the game. Folks should still be around after the game to mingle and greet classmates. You should also know there will be hors d'oeuvres served.
EVEN MORE FUN
The attention then shifts to Oct. 8 when classmates will gather at 11 a.m. at Door 1 (on the east side of the building) for a tour of the new high school. That evening the group will gather once again at Rivers Edge.
A disc jockey will be on hand and there is even talk of karaoke. Now that sounds like a lot of fun. In addition a pasta bar will be set up for the meal.
For more information, classmates can contact Stenberg at stenberg@wil.midco.net.
BISON AT ARZONA
After opening the season with two impressive wins the North Dakota State University Bison football team found themselves in for a real challenge on Saturday night taking on the University of Arizona.
This provided an opportunity for the Bison Nation to travel to the sunshine state to cheer on the Thundering Herd. Hey, a little warm sunshine this time of year never hurt anyone.
The outing also provided national exposure for the state of North Dakota.
Following the Arizona outing the Bison remain on the road as the travel to take on the University of South Dakota on Sept. 24.
GOSPEL AT VSPC
Brian Salveson and Jeff Nelson are teaming up to bring Gospel in the Park back to Williston. This means beginning at 2 p.m. today (September 18) at the Virgil Syverson Performance Center you will be able to bring your favorite chair and sit back for some great music.
Among the groups taking part include the Peterson family from Wildrose. This group will be headlining this family friendly event. As a family, with music in their blood, have been performing around the area for 20 years. You will hear a wide variety of music from this talented group.
Also on hand will the Lingenfelters, Cheryl and Jim a husband and wife team, that has been performing for many years. They sing original songs and play guitars and also feature an electric keyboard. Jim even is known to break out the harmonica sometimes. The couple offers music as "Faith, Family and Freedom." They get invitations for a wide variety of events, including being on hand every year at the Veterans Christmas party at Bethel Lutheran Home.
SALVESON SINGS
Salveson is a Williston native who has been singing for 25 years.
We recall him being the winner of the 2006 Teddy Talent Trek and with that win was able to sing on the big stage in Medora. Since that time he has sung in Laughlin, Nevada as well as Jamaica and has performed on a cruise ship.
He released his own CD called "Untitled" five years ago and is looking to release another in the near future.
Salveson loves old-school country music and likes to perform Gospel music. Along with helping organize the program he will be also lending his voice.
OTHERS ON STAGE
You will also be able to enjoy the music of veteran local performers Lane Sandstrom and Mick Soiseth, along with sounds from RW Evitt. Here you will have a group of talented musicians who will add to the afternoon festivities.
Along with the music, children will be entertained with the bounce houses, while the Snack Shack will be on hand for the popular snacks for your enjoyment.
POOL BUILDERS
An ambitious group of Community Builders, along with support from the Coyote Foundation. Plans are in the works for a major outdoor Williston Water World. This will be constructed on the former site of Cutting Field.
The group has been working hard seeking donations and the public and city have responded in a big way. A recent concert held on the site of the new facility proved to be just one more way to raise much-needed funds.
We will bring you an update on this project in a future Scope Column.
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to everyone involved in the effort.
MEDORA SEASON
While the summer season has come to an end in Medora, that doesn't mean the excitement stops. You see, thanks to the efforts of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation the city is transitioning into a year-round venue.
Don't forget the Bully Pulpit golf course remains open as long as Mother Nature agrees.
A number of special events are planned now, along with a full Christmas program being offered.
For details you can call 1-800-MEDORA1 or visit http://www.medora.com.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.