The Rev. Craig Schweitzer of Bismarck was elected as the next bishop of the Western North Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Schweitzer is the first bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to be elected in an online assembly.
Schweitzer was elected on the sixth ballot with 165 votes. The Rev. Desiree Uhrich of Minot received 120. We give thanks to all who remained open to the call, especially Rev. Lisa Ahlness of Bismarck, Rev. Pauline Crowder of Bowdon, Rev. Carter Hill of Stanley, Rev. Zachariah Shipman of Crosby and Rev. Julie Kurtz Anderson of Bismarck who, along with Schweitzer and Uhrich, all addressed the assembly following the second ballot.
The bishop-elect has served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck as Senior pastor since since 2014, and as associate pastor from 2010-2014. Schweitzer holds a Masters of Science in Strategic Leadership from the University of Mary and was prepared for ordination through the Theological Education for Emerging Ministry Program through Luther Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary, Berkeley, California.
Reflecting on the election, Bishop-elect Schweitzer said, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to my sisters and brothers in Christ of the Western North Dakota Synod for listening deeply to the Holy Spirit throughout the election and call process for their next Bishop. While I grieve my call in parish ministry coming to a conclusion at Good Shepherd in Bismarck, I’m excited to see what God has in store for our synod that will bless children of God across our synod and around the world.”
The newly elected bishop will assume office on or before the September 1, 2020. Installation of the new bishop is scheduled for November 1, 2020.
The Rev. David B. Zellmer has served as interim bishop since February and the Rev. Mark Narum served as bishop from 2008 until February.
Information about the Western North Dakota Synod is available at wndsynod.org.